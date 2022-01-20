ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Online Recruitment Software Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast 2028

Las Vegas Herald
 5 days ago

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, " Online Recruitment Software Market by Component (Software (Contact Management, Resume Management, Mobile Recruitment, Reporting & Analytics, Workflow Management, and Others) and Services (Professional Service and Managed Service)) and Industry Vertical (Manufacturing, Healthcare, Hospitality, BFSI, Education, and Others): Global Opportunity...

www.lasvegasherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
americanmilitarynews.com

US, UK, China, Russia, France release joint statement on nuclear war – here it is

Five nuclear world powers issued a joint statement on Monday calling for “the reduction of strategic risks” in an effort to avoid war between Nuclear-Weapon States. The People’s Republic of China, the French Republic, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States of America issued a rare joint statement in which they affirmed that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Competition#Software Industry#Comprehensive Analysis#Allied Market Research#Workflow Management#Healthcare#Hospitality#Bfsi#Education
The Independent

Thousands sign petition demanding end to ‘shockingly wasteful’ empty ghost flights

As airlines across Europe fly planes without passengers purely to hang on to take-off and landing slots, a UK parliamentary petition demanding an end to “ghost flights” has attracted more than 3,000 signatures.Flying planes empty has long been used by airlines to preserve what is often their most valuable asset: permission to land at and take off from, high-demand airports such as London Heathrow.In the industry, the practice is known as “keeping slots warm” – flying enough to adhere to the 80:20 rule that requires an airline to use a slot 80 per cent of the time. Any less, and the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Ars Technica

“Death Star” response from US would lock Russia out of 5G, advanced chips

The US is considering restricting the flow of semiconductors into Russia to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin from invading Ukraine. The move would prevent the Russian military and much of the nation’s economy from advancing technologically. The details of the sanctions are still being decided, but they would rely...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Country
Argentina
Country
Egypt
Country
France
Country
India
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Computers
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Software
Footwear News

Industry Moves: Diesel Names North American CEO, Stitch Fix Taps Chief Technology Officer + More

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Jan. 24, 2022: Diesel has appointed Eraldo Poletto as CEO for North America. Poletto, a manager with many years of experience in the fashion industry, will report to Diesel’s global CEO, Massimo Piombini, and will take charge of the company’s development on a key market with great growth potential for the brand. He takes up his post immediately. Poletto has worked in the luxury and retail sectors for about 30 years....
BUSINESS
The Independent

International flight forced to turn around in mid-air after two passengers try to sneak into business class

An international flight was forced to turn around in mid-air after two passengers reportedly tried to sneak into business class. The United Airlines flight from Newark to Tel Aviv was rerouted because of the unruly passengers after staff asked them to show proof that they were sitting in their assigned seats, N12, an Israeli outlet, reported. The altercation prompted the crew to turn around the plane back from its location at the time – the border between the US and Canada – to Newark Liberty International Airport.United Airlines said in a statement that flight 90 was turned around “due...
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Outrage as Nike fires fully-vaccinated marketing manager from its Oregon HQ for refusing to upload his COVID shot details to third party app that wanted to share his information with others

A long-time Nike employee was fired after refusing to supply his COVID-19 vaccination records to a third-party verification service used by the sportswear giant. Dex Briggs, 53, claims he was terminated from his marketing manager position at Nike headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon earlier this month after a 26-year run with the company - despite being fully-vaccinated against the virus and offering to show bosses his vaccination card.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy