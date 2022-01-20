Young Indians lock in No. 1 seed

VENICE — Once the state championship parade ended, the work began again for the Venice High girls soccer team.

The Lady Indians opened the season in November fresh off their first-ever state title, but had also lost nine of the players who made that championship run possible.

Venice (8-3-3) opened with a 1-1 tie at Manatee and a 4-1 loss to Doral Academy, but has since rounded back into form. The Indians further cemented their status as the No. 1 seed in their district on Wednesday night, dominating the Hurricanes, 4-0, in a no-doubt win on Senior Night at Powell-Davis Stadium.

Sarasota, the closest challenger to Venice, has dropped a pair of matches — to Riverview and Manatee — in the past week to end its chances at stealing the No. 1 seed.

“We didn’t play a preseason game, and (the season opener at Manatee) was our first time walking on the field together,” Venice coach Gary Bolyard said of the 1-1 tie with the Hurricanes on Nov. 9. “We were a new team. If you look at it, we lost nine starters from last year.

“It was hard, but they’ve worked on it, and they’ve learned how to communicate. It’s been nice.”

It didn’t take long for Venice to show Manatee (2-10-3) how far it’s grown in the past few months.

Starting with a shot wide left off the goal in the sixth minute by Emma Mogford, Venice unleashed a furious attack — putting up 18 shots before halftime compared to two harmless attempts from Manatee.

Finally, freshman Kyla Freddolino broke through in the 23rd minute as she drew the Hurricanes goalkeeper out of the net before sidestepping her and sending the ball into the net.

That goal would be all Venice needed to hold on, but the up-tempo attack only continued.

Ella Luzzi, Sarah Freddolino, Catherine Dalton and Jewel Medina fired shot after shot at the Hurricanes coming out of halftime.

Luzzi added on a goal next as she hit a shot off the goalkeeper and collected the ricochet to send it back into a then-open net, pushing the lead to 2-0 in the 46th minute.

Venice ensured there would be no comeback as goals were added by Sarah Freddolino — off a corner kick in the 54th minute — and by Indie Rueda — from about 25 yards out in the 59th minute — as the Indians put the lead firmly out of reach.

“I don’t really score that often as more of a defensive player, so scoring tonight on Senior Night was awesome,” said senior Sarah Freddolino, who is one of just four seniors along with defenders Trinity Johnson and Erin Anderson and goalkeeper Meadow Barry.

Defensively, Venice allowed Manatee to take just four shots all game.

Barry hardly had to work to stop the shots, too, collecting all four attempts with ease.

Late in the game, Johnson got in on the fun, too. The defender was rotated up to forward and recorded a pair of shots that hooked right of the goal as she tried to net a rare score.

Since opening the season 0-1-1, Venice has lost just two games — the last one coming, 3-0, to Lakewood Ranch on Dec. 14 — while vaulting up to No. 65 in FL, according to the FHSAA, and seniors like Freddolino have been essential to the turnaround.

“This season has had its ups and downs, of course,” she said. “We’re a bunch of newer, younger girls, so we’ve been working out how to play with each other.

“It’s definitely good that me and the other seniors have experience from last year at states so we can pass that on to these younger girls.”