If you are a fan of Yellowstone and/or 1883, you are going to love the story behind how Taylor Sheridan pitched the show to Tim McGraw. For those at home who haven’t heard, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are currently starring in 1883 — Yellowstone’s prequel spinoff that takes place in the 1880s. But before he could star in the spinoff, creator Taylor Sheridan wanted McGraw to do a cameo in the original series. The country star explained as much in a recent episode of the Official Yellowstone Podcast.

