KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The city of Knoxville is spending more than $500,000 to upgrade playgrounds at three city parks by the time spring arrives. Three new playgrounds are planned for Skyline Park in East Knoxville, Inskip Park in North Knoxville, and at Fountain City Park. The city said it is spending close to $531,000 total to upgrade the equipment at each park.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 14 HOURS AGO