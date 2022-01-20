‘AGT: Extreme’ Sets February Premiere Date for Four-Week Run

Comedy Central's long-running iconic series returns Feb. 2 with a brand-new six-episode season. South Park last aired a full season in fall 2019, the 10-episode Season 23. Comedy Central announced that the two hour-long pandemic specials, September 2020's The Pandemic Special and March 2021's South ParQ Vaccination Special, will be called Season 24. “To be halfway done with South Park is a great accomplishment — we can’t lie,” Stone and Parker said in a statement. The news comes after South Park recently aired two pandemic specials, Post COVID and Post COVID: The Return of COVID, exclusively for Paramount+. “For the past 25 years, multiple generations of fans have grown up enchanted by the outlandishly funny and subversive world that Matt and Trey have created with South Park,” said Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of ViacomCBS Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios. “As part of our expansive new deal, we are thrilled to continue our partnership with them for many more seasons of South Park on Comedy Central and many more made-for-streaming South Park exclusive events on Paramount+.”

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO