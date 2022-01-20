ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘AGT: Extreme’ Sets February Premiere Date for Four-Week Run

By Megan Molseed
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
After tragedy struck on the set of America’s Got Talent: Extreme last fall, the popular reality series stopped production for the remainder of the year and beyond. Now, however, showrunners of the hit reality competition series have announced the return of America’s Got Talent: Extreme. The popular NBC series will be...

