How Chip & Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network Performed in First Week

By Jennifer Shea
 6 days ago
Chip and Joanna Gaines picked an interesting time to start a cable network. But Magnolia Network is not just a cable channel; it’s also a channel on Discovery’s streaming service, Discovery+. And when it launched on Jan. 5, it drew in about 3 million viewers, a strong enough debut to land...

CinemaBlend

Why Magnolia Network Is Already Backtracking After Pulling New Show Home Work Due To Complaints

The past week has seen some difficulties for Chip and Joanna Gaines’ new Magnolia Network. After finally debuting a few days ago in the former DIY Network spot, it was quickly met with controversy when several homeowners who’d been involved in the taping of the series, Home Work, accused hosts Candis and Andy Meredith of poor workmanship, misappropriating funds, and other unsavory claims. The series was pulled from Magnolia Network on January 7, only two days after its television debut, but now Home Work will return to the channel and we know why.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘Home Work’ Will Return to Air After Magnolia Network Finds ‘No Malicious Intent’

After being pulled from the schedule following allegations of “shoddy work,” reality renovation show Home Work is now set to return to the Magnolia Network. In a statement to People, Magnolia’s president Allison Page said, “Magnolia Network is dedicated to sharing hopeful and genuine stories. In doing that, we strive to meet people with compassion and to cautiously approach difficult moments with honest understanding.”
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Joanna Gaines’ ‘Roller Rink Dreams’ Come True on Set of ‘Magnolia Table’

Joanna Gaines is rolling right into her seventh season of Magnolia Table. Alongside her husband and co-star Chip, the two always find a way to make the set more interesting. During her last day of filming, Joanna decided to break out her roller skates and take a few laps around the house. And of course, she had to share some of her funnier moments with her fans, so she posted a few outtakes on Instagram.
TV & VIDEOS
Joanna Gaines
Andrew Zimmern
Mashed

The Hilarious Way Joanna Gaines Celebrated Completing Season 6 Of Magnolia Table

When The New York Times declared the summer of 2020 the "Summer of Roller Skates," there was no doubt that the activity generally associated with eight-year-olds and hippies from the 1970s was having a moment. The pandemic meant people were searching for new ways to get fresh air and exercise, and skaters were quick to correct anyone who thought the trend was a flash in the pan: "I'm so glad more people are getting interested in roller skating," actress and TikTok skater Ana Coto told the Times. "Even if this bubble pops, we're not stopping, skating is not going anywhere."
TV & VIDEOS
#Television#Fixer Upper
SFGate

Will Chip and Joanna Gaines' New Project Make This Place Famous, Too?

Chip and Joanna Gaines made their hometown of Waco, TX, famous on their hit show "Fixer Upper." But Grand Rapids, MI, may be next, given the Gaineses' Magnolia Network has launched a new show here called "The Established Home." On the show, designer Jean Stoffer renovates homes in the area...
WACO, TX
Deseret News

‘Home Work’ is coming back to the Magnolia Network

Utah-based home renovation show “Home Work” is coming back. The news: Magnolia Network said Wednesday that it will bring “Home Work” back to its lineup after conducting an investigation that found “ill or malicious intent” in the complaints, according to Variety. “Magnolia Network is...
TV & VIDEOS
kolafm.com

Show Removed From Magnolia Network | Kevin Machado |

Not every home show you see on Bravo or HGTV has a “happy ending.” On Chip and Joanna Gaines (pictured above) Magnolia Network they had to make a tough call on pulling a show after many complaints from homeowners. Get more of the story here.
TV SERIES
