How Chip & Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network Performed in First Week

It is important that I begin by assuring you that Joanna Gaines’s brownies are delicious. More than delicious, actually, they are perfect. Like some of my favorite pastries, they benefit from a slight chill, which in this case further defines the layers; the frosting becomes like a hardened chocolate shell, the peanut butter middle layer remains creamy, and the foundation of brownie goes from chewy up top to pleasantly crumbly where it meets the pan. Just thinking about a bite, let alone taking one, leaves me breathless. Is there a more harmonious confectionary relationship than the one between peanut butter and chocolate? This recipe provides more proof — after Reese’s cups, any sort of no-bake peanut butter bar or cookie, and the delectable midwestern Buckeye — that no, there is not.

