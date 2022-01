CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Middle Tennessee women's tennis (1-4) drops a close one at Chattanooga (2-0) on Sunday, Jan. 23 inside the Strang-Voges Tennis Center, 4-3. Chattanooga got off to a hot start on the doubles front against the Blue Raiders. In the doubles match, the Mocs were leading on all three courts around halfway through the set. Freshman Eloise Swarbrick and Sophomore Lilly-Sophie Schmidt were the first to finish, dropping their set 3-6 on court three. Senior Lee Barnard and Junior Noelle Mauro finished second and claimed their set in comeback fashion 6-4.

