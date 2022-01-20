ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Williams, Robertson Lead No. 14 Sooners Past W.V. 88-76

By Associated Press
 5 days ago
Madi Williams scored 23 points, Taylor Robertson added 22 and No. 14 Oklahoma broke the game open in the third quarter en route to an 88-76 win over West Virginia.

The Sooners trailed 46-44 at halftime but took the lead for good with a 7-0 run and closed the third quarter with 10-straight points, taking a 72-58 lead on Robertson’s 3-pointer.

Robertson finished with five 3-pointers, making her the 11th player in NCAA history with 400 3s.

She has 78 3s this season and is shooting just under 50% from distance, both nation-leading numbers.

Esmery Martinez scored a career-high 26 points and had 10 rebounds for her 20th career double-double to lead West Virginia.

