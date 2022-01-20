ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EKU to use virtual learning for a second time this week

By DeForest White
Eastern Progress
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEastern Kentucky University will be once again moving to virtual instruction on Thursday, Jan. 20...

