EKU to use virtual learning for a second time this week

Flint, MI— Due to a rise in COVID cases in Genesee County, Flint Schools will stay online for a third consecutive week with the goal of returning to classrooms by Jan. 24. “(On Jan. 24) we believe that the holiday surge will pass, and we will be able to safely welcome scholars back to the classroom. This decision does not come lightly, as we understand the burden that distance learning causes the district’s families. That said, we must do all that we can to keep our school community safe amid a surge of COVID-19 cases across the county,” Superintendent Kevelin Jones wrote in a letter to students and families.

FLINT, MI ・ 11 DAYS AGO