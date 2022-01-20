ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Doubles up in second straight

 5 days ago

Panarin provided two assists in a 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs...

Troy Terry Scores Team-Leading 23rd Goal, Ducks Beat Bruins 5-3

BOSTON (AP) — Troy Terry scored his team-leading 23rd goal, Ryan Getzlaf had a goal and set up another, and the Anaheim Ducks cooled off the Boston Bruins with a 5-3 victory Monday night. Isac Lundestrom, Derek Grant and Greg Pateryn also scored for the Ducks, who won for the fourth time in 11 games. John Gibson made 23 saves and Hampus Lindholm had three assists. David Pastrnak scored his 20th goal for Boston, with 12 coming in 13 games this month. Taylor Hall added a power-play goal and Erik Haula scored late for the Bruins, who had gone 10-2 since New...
Bridgewater MBB defeats Randolph for second straight win

The Bridgewater men’s basketball team won its second consecutive game Saturday with a home victory over Randolph, 84-70. BC is now 6-8 overall and 2-4 in the ODAC. The Eagles led 36-31 at halftime before the WildCats rallied and tied the game at 42 with 14 minutes left in the second half. Bridgewater then took control of the game and never trailed again.
Syracuse Tennis Defeats Brown for Second Straight Win

Syracuse claimed their second straight victory as they defeated the Brown Bears to go to 2-0 on the season. The Orange had another strong overall showing at the Drumlins Country Club in Syracuse as they won the match 5-2, only dropping two single matches and one doubles match on the day.
Crunch drop second straight to Comets

The Syracuse Crunch (14-13-3-1) dropped their second straight game to the Utica Comets (22-5-4-0) by a final score of 6-3 on Saturday night at the Adirondack Bank Center. Crunch goaltender Max Lagace stopped 16-of-21 shots. Nico Daws made 27 saves for the Comets. Syracuse was unable to convert on their...
Ontario tops Tucson Roadrunners for second straight day

The Ontario Reign scored goals in bunches for the second straight day to turn back the Tucson Roadrunners 6-5 on Sunday in an American Hockey League game. Visiting Tucson, which lost 7-3 on Saturday at Ontario, dropped to 12-16-1 on the season despite outshooting the Reign 33-25 and converting 3 of 7 power plays.
Ducks' John Gibson: Takes second-straight win

Gibson made 23 saves on 26 shots in a 5-3 win over the Bruins on Monday. Gibson missed five games under COVID-19 protocols and is 2-1-0 in his three starts since, allowing just five goals in that span. The 28-year-old did not make it to 10 wins last season on a struggling Ducks squad but is sitting at 14-10-6 this season with a 2.53 GAA and .920 save percentage.
Chicago Blackhawks goalie Kevin Lankinen goes on injured reserve with a right hand injury

Kevin Lankinen is back on the shelf seemingly as quickly as he returned. The Chicago Blackhawks placed the backup goalie on injured reserve Sunday with a right hand injury a day after he made 40 saves during a 4-3 overtime road loss to the Minnesota Wild. Lankinen appeared in each of the Hawks’ last two games, his first action since returning from COVID-19 protocols. Before that, his last ...
Kings Suffer 3-2 Shootout Loss Against Rangers

NEW YORK (AP) — Adam Fox scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of a shootout and the New York Rangers beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Monday night for their ninth win in 12 games. Chris Kreider got his NHL-leading 30th goal, Barclay Goodrow also scored and Artemi Panarin had two assists as New York won its fifth straight at home. Igor Shesterkin stopped 28 shots to pick up his 20th win of the season. Blake Lizotte and Alex Iafallo scored in the second period for Los Angeles. Jonathan Quick stopped 34 shots as the Kings lost for the...
