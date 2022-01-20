Rangers' Jacob Trouba: Delivers pair of helpers

Kucherov recorded two assists, four shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Sharks. Kucherov's contributions came in the final two periods, as he set up a Brayden Point goal in the middle stanza and added a secondary helper on an Alex Killorn power-play tally in the third. Since returning from a lower-body injury, Kucherov has amassed four goals and nine assists in eight games, including six multi-point efforts. He has five goals, 12 assists, 44 shots on net and a minus-1 rating in 11 contests overall this season, and he's yet to have just one point in a game.
