Rangers' Jacob Trouba: Delivers pair of helpers

Tennyson added two assists in a 4-1 win over the Red Wings on Saturday. Tennyson has played in just two NHL games at this point, so it may be premature to judge him much on those limited outings, but the 31-year-old has put up a three assists in those two games. The blue-liner has bounced around in his career, with four sweaters to his name before coming to Nashville this season, so hopefully he can stick around for an extended stay this time.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO