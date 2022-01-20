ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Rangers' Jacob Trouba: Delivers pair of helpers

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Trouba contributed two assists in a 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs...

www.cbssports.com

Yardbarker

Rangers’ Trouba & Kreider Stepping Up, Leading by Example

The New York Rangers made a big commitment to both Jacob Trouba and Chris Kreider, signing them to long-term contracts, as the Blueshirts attempted to transition from rebuilding to contending. Both players failed to play to their full potential last season, but this year both are in the midst of career seasons and are proving that the Rangers can rely on them. They are both alternate captains and are leading by example on this young team that does not have a captain.
NHL
CBS LA

Troy Terry Scores Team-Leading 23rd Goal, Ducks Beat Bruins 5-3

BOSTON (AP) — Troy Terry scored his team-leading 23rd goal, Ryan Getzlaf had a goal and set up another, and the Anaheim Ducks cooled off the Boston Bruins with a 5-3 victory Monday night. Isac Lundestrom, Derek Grant and Greg Pateryn also scored for the Ducks, who won for the fourth time in 11 games. John Gibson made 23 saves and Hampus Lindholm had three assists. David Pastrnak scored his 20th goal for Boston, with 12 coming in 13 games this month. Taylor Hall added a power-play goal and Erik Haula scored late for the Bruins, who had gone 10-2 since New...
NHL
CBS Sports

Stars' Miro Heiskanen: Grabs pair of helpers

Heiskanen logged two assists, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Red Wings. Heiskanen set up goals by Ryan Suter and Joel Kiviranta in the first two periods. The 22-year-old Heiskanen has been frustratingly streaky at times this year -- he followed up a recent five-game point streak by going scoreless in the next four outings before his two-assist game Friday. For the season, the Finn has 24 points (eight on the power play), 88 shots on net, 49 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating in 37 appearances.
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Hands out pair of helpers

Kucherov recorded two assists, four shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Sharks. Kucherov's contributions came in the final two periods, as he set up a Brayden Point goal in the middle stanza and added a secondary helper on an Alex Killorn power-play tally in the third. Since returning from a lower-body injury, Kucherov has amassed four goals and nine assists in eight games, including six multi-point efforts. He has five goals, 12 assists, 44 shots on net and a minus-1 rating in 11 contests overall this season, and he's yet to have just one point in a game.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Mackenzie Entwistle: Garners helper

Entwistle recorded an assist, four hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Wild. Entwistle ended a four-game point drought with a helper on Henrik Borgstrom's third-period goal. The 22-year-old Entwistle has produced nine points, 54 hits, a minus-2 rating and 17 PIM as a physical presence in the Blackhawks' bottom six this year. The winger's limited role will likely keep him off the radar in fantasy.
NHL
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Riley Nash: Slides helper

Nash chipped in an assist in a 7-3 loss to the Rangers on Saturday. Nash helped out on Andrew Ladd's first period goal, giving Arizona a soon-to-diminish lead in this one. The 32-year-old has more points with 2 in eight games than he had in 25 games this season in Winnipeg and Tampa Bay.
NHL
CBS Sports

Predators' Matt Tennyson: Provides pair of helpers

Tennyson added two assists in a 4-1 win over the Red Wings on Saturday. Tennyson has played in just two NHL games at this point, so it may be premature to judge him much on those limited outings, but the 31-year-old has put up a three assists in those two games. The blue-liner has bounced around in his career, with four sweaters to his name before coming to Nashville this season, so hopefully he can stick around for an extended stay this time.
NHL
CBS Sports

Devils' Damon Severson: Slides pair of helpers

Severson added two assists in a 3-2 loss to the Kings on Sunday. Severson now has four assists over his last four contests. The defenseman has been a solid offensive contributor of late, adding 13 of his 17 points this season over the last 18 contests.
NHL
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Two helpers Monday

Panarin notched two assists, one on the power play, in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over the Kings. He also fired home one of the Rangers' three successful shootout attempts in six rounds. Panarin extended his point streak to five games with the performance, piling up one goal and nine points over that stretch, and on the season he has 45 points (11 goals, 34 helpers) through 38 contests.
NHL
CBS Sports

Bruins' Tomas Nosek: Serves helper

Nosek chipped in an assist in a 5-3 loss to the Ducks on Monday. Nosek had not notched a point in the previous five contests. The 29-year-old has just two points in seven games since returning from a three-game absence under COVID-19 protocols. This season has not seen much offense for Nosek, who sits at three goals and six assists in 33 games.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks goalie Kevin Lankinen goes on injured reserve with a right hand injury

Kevin Lankinen is back on the shelf seemingly as quickly as he returned. The Chicago Blackhawks placed the backup goalie on injured reserve Sunday with a right hand injury a day after he made 40 saves during a 4-3 overtime road loss to the Minnesota Wild. Lankinen appeared in each of the Hawks’ last two games, his first action since returning from COVID-19 protocols. Before that, his last ...
NHL

