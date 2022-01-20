ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Friends And Family Gather To Mourn Angel Thomas, Who Was Struck And Killed By Car In West Garfield Park

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WRn7m_0dqUii1u00

CHICAGO (CBS) — Heartbroken friends and family braved the cold Wednesday to say goodbye to a mom of three.

Police late Wednesday were looking for the driver who hit and killed Angel Thomas, 35 .

On Saturday night around 8:30 p.m., Thomas was hit and killed while getting into her car at Jackson Boulevard and Kildare Avenue in West Garfield Park.

The driver took off, and Jackson died at Mount Sinai Hospital.

Her family said she was gentle, and always helped people.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

After Hit-And-Run Killed Retired Police Officer Richard Haljean, Edison Park Neighbors Touhy Avenue Is Dangerous And Action Is Needed

CHICAGO (CBS) — In four days and counting, there was still no one in custody for hitting and killing retired Chicago Police Officer Richard Haljean on the Far Northwest Side. As CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reported Monday night, residents are demanding changes to what they say is a notoriously dangerous stretch of road. “I am so afraid that one of our families; one of our children, is going to get hurt,” said Cindy Penaloza. Penaloza’s daycare, the Children’s Campus Center, sits right on a busy stretch of Touhy Avenue in the Edison Park neighborhood. Close calls, speeding cars, and what she calls as...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Bucktown Woman Shaken After Being Carjacked During Saturday Morning Spree, And She’s Not The First Victim In Her Family

CHICAGO (CBS) — At this point, neighbors in on area of Bucktown are afraid to warm up their cars, or dig out the snow with the car running. They say you never know who’s watching, and they feeling of, “Am I next?” for a carjacking. As CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported, a community alert has been issued by Chicago Police about a group that might be using a stolen BMW sport-utility vehicle as a getaway car – and has been terrorizing people in Bucktown. We know there are three assailants. Two have guns, and they are running up and robbing and carjacking...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

In Wake Of Shooting That Killed 8-Year-Old Melissa Ortega, Community Leader Calls For Mental Health Clinics, Funding To Prevent Crime In Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS) — The shooting that killed 8-year-old Melissa Ortega is not only heartbreaking, but also a big concern for the Little Village neighborhood. A third grader at Emiliano Zapata Academy, Melissa was new to Chicago – here since August – and excited to build a better life with her mother, both from Mexico. But on her way from the bank to get a hamburger on Saturday afternoon, hand-in-hand with her mom at 26th Street and Pulaski Road in Little Village, gang violence stole all of that from her – and her from her family. Police have said the gunfire Melissa and her...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

5 Dead, 17 Wounded In Weekend Shootings Across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least five people were killed and 17 were injured in shootings across the city over the weekend. At least three of the victims are under the age of 18. The first homicide of the weekend happened around 9 p.m. Friday night in the Auburn Gresham area. Police said a 19-year-old man was standing outside the 9000 block of South Normal when he heard shots fired and felt pain. The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the legs and upper body and was transported to Christ Hospital where he later died. A 33-year-old man was shot while driving in Brighton...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

At Least One Person Injured In Zion Snowmobile Accident

ZION, Ill. (CBS) — At least one person was seriously injured Monday evening in a snowmobile crash near the Illinois-Wisconsin state line. The accident happened in the area of Green Bay Road between 9th Street and Russell Road in Zion. The snowmobile collided with traffic, and at least one person was seriously hurt. Further details were not immediately available.
ZION, IL
CBS Chicago

Detectives Following ‘Promising Leads’ In Shooting Death Of 8-Year-Old Melissa Ortega, Mayor Says

CHICAGO (CBS) — “She sought to achieve the American Dream but was instead given American Violence.” That was the message on Monday from the family of 8-year Melissa Ortega, a recent Mexican immigrant who was shot and killed on Saturday, the innocent victim of a gang-related shooting in Little Village. It comes as the mayor and police say detectives are following “promising leads” in the case. CBS 2’s Tara Molina reports Chicago Police have announced they are saturating Little Village with extra officers in an effort to prevent retaliation as detectives seek help in bringing Melissa’s killer to justice. A third grader at Emiliano...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Illinois State Trooper, Woman Found Shot Dead In Car On Southeast Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man who was a trooper with the Illinois State Police and a woman were found shot dead Monday afternoon in a car in the East Side neighborhood. Chicago Police said at 1:38 p.m., a witness who was walking by found the bodies of the 30-year-old man and the 31-year-old woman in the car parked in the 11000 block of South Avenue E, a few blocks from the Indiana state line. The victims had both been shot in the head and were pronounced dead at the scene. A weapon was recovered. Illinois State Police confirmed the man, Antonio Alvarez, was...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Family Files Lawsuit, Mother Speaks After Security Guard Was Seen On Video Throwing Student Around Classroom At Proviso West High School

HILLSIDE, Ill. (CBS) — A teen was attacked in his classroom by a security guard at Proviso West High School in Hillside last month – and a federal lawsuit has now been filed. The student’s mother on Monday talked exclusively to CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey. The federal lawsuit was filed Monday morning. It names not only the school resource officer who was involved – who was already charged with aggravated battery – but it also names the teacher who stood by and let it all happen. Iesha Cross has seen the minute-long video countless times in the last six weeks. “It’s...
HILLSIDE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Chicago

Retired CPD Officer Richard Haljean Struck, Killed While Crossing Street In Hit-And-Run In Edison Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are searching for a driver who struck and killed a retired Chicago Police officer with his Jeep as the man crossed Touhy Avenue in the Edison Park neighborhood. As CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reported, the driver left behind a critical clue – as it appears a license plate was left behind. At 6:15 p.m., a Jeep was headed west in the 7600 block of West Touhy Avenue when he hit 57-year-old Richard Haljean, who was walking north across the street. The Jeep sped off. The impact was so powerful that the victim’s shoes were sent flying to different parts...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man Dies After Being Shot While Driving In Bronzeville

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is dead after someone fired shots at his car as he drove through Bronzeville Monday night. The man was driving south on the 4800 block of South Wabash Avenue at 8:07 p.m. when someone in another car shot him, police said. The victim went on to hit several parked cars before he came to a stop, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. No one was in custody late Monday. Area One detectives were investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

2 Men Seriously Injured After Shooting In Roseland

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people are seriously wounded after being shot in the Roseland neighborhood early Sunday. Police said around 12:02 am, a 22-year-old man and a 40-year-old man self-transported to Roseland Hospital after being shot at. The 22-year-old victim suffered one gunshot wound to the neck and the 40-year-old victim sustained one gunshot wound to the neck and mouth. Both victims are listed in serious condition and were uncooperative with further details of the incident. No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Friend Calls Retired CPD Officer Richard Haljean ‘A Policeman’s Policeman,’ Calls On Driver Who Hit And Killed Him To Surrender

CHICAGO (CBS) — As police continued their search Friday night for the hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a retired Chicago Police officer in Edison Park, a friend remembered the officer’s passion for the job. As CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reported, retired Officer Richard Haljean was a decorated veteran, serving as a Chicago Police officer for nearly three decades. “He was a policeman’s policeman,” said Bobby Drell. Drell is also a retired CPD officer, and worked alongside Haljean for years. “He also recently suffered from a crippling disease called Huntington’s disease, and forced him to retire early from CPD,” Drell said. Haljean retired in...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

8-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Shot In Head In Little Village; Man Critically Wounded

CHICAGO (CBS) — An 8-year-old girl has died following a shooting in Little Village Saturday afternoon. Around 2:45 p.m. the girl was walking north on South Pulaski Road near 26th Street with a guardian when she was shot in the head. Neither she nor her guardian were the intended target of the shooting, police said. The girl, identified as Melissa Ortega, was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition but later died. A 29-year-old man was also shot in the incident. Police say he was coming out of a store when unknown people started firing shots at him. He was struck in the back and...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Felicity Barr, 16, Last Seen In Aurora, Has Been Found

CHICAGO (CBS) — Aurora police confirm a missing teenage girl who ran away from her family Sunday has been located. Authorities said Felicity Barr was found early Monday morning in Aurora’s downtown. Felicity is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. She has dyed red hair. She was last seen wearing a long sleeved shirt with “Pink” on the back and black Chicago Bulls jogging pants. Felicity was wearing a pink sweatshirt with the word "PINK" across the back and black Chicago Bulls sweatpants. Felicity currently has her hair dyed red. Felicity has hitchhiked in the past so she may have left the area. If you see Felicity, please call 9-1-1. — Aurora Police Department (@AuroraPoliceIL) January 24, 2022
AURORA, IL
CBS Chicago

Police Issue Multiple Alerts Involving Robberies, Burglaries, Carjackings Across The City

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago Police issued alerts over the weekend warning of recent crimes across the city. In the first alert issued, police say people were robbed in South Loop during the month of January. In each incident, the offender approached the victim and shoved them to the ground, while simultaneously taking possession of the victim’s cellphone before fleeing into a waiting vehicle. Incident times and locations: 1300 block of South Michigan Avenue on Jan. 20, 2022, at 1:50 p.m. 1500 block of South Michigan Avenue on Jan. 21, 2022, at 12:40 p.m. 1200 block of South Michigan Avenue on Jan. 21, 2022, at 12:55 p.m. The...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Englewood Shooting Injures One Man, Damages Parole Officer’s Car

CHICAGO (CBS) — One man is recovering after a shooting in Englewood. He was driving near 59th and Racine when someone walked up and starting firing, striking him in the arm. The shots also struck a car that sources tell CBS 2 belongs to a parole officer. She was not hit, but the windows were damaged. No one was in custody Saturday night.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
CBS Chicago

‘You Feel Violated’: At Least Eight Vehicles Broken Into At iPark Lots In Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Cars and trucks are targeted in places where owners think their vehicles are safe. They’re inside parking garages. CBS 2’s Sabrina Franza reports from the Loop with a warning for drivers. It’s not what drivers wanted to see after they parked their cars here, thinking they’d be secure. One driver who didn’t want to be identified or show the company’s name on this truck, came back from his late night shift to see his window destroyed. “After that you feel violated of course,” said Dan, who added that everything in his glove box was gone. “It look liked they hit it...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman Charged With Arson, Theft In Lansing Walmart Fire

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman is facing arson and theft charges, after authorities say she set a fire inside a Walmart store in south suburban Lansing, in an apparent effort to set a diversion to steal from the store. Heather Weedon is charged with one felony count of aggravated arson and one misdemeanor count of retail theft, and is being held on $850,000 bail, according to Cook County prosecutors. If she is able to post bail, she will be placed on electronic monitoring. On Jan. 7, police responded to the Walmart store at 176th and Torrence in south suburban Lansing, after at...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

1 Dead, 3 Others Injured After Crash In Parking Lot In Waukegan

Waukegan, Ill. (CBS) – One person is dead, and three others are injured following a crash in Waukegan early Saturday morning. Around 3 a.m., Waukegan Police officers responded to a reported vehicle crash on the 600 block of Lakehurst Road. Upon arrival, officers located a single-vehicle crash. Initial reports from the Major Crash Unit say a 2007 White BMW 7 sedan occupied by four people was traveling eastbound at a high speed when the driver lost control and crashed into a cement base of a light pole in a private parking lot, authorities said. The driver, identified as a man in his 20s from Waukegan, was transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries. The Lake County Illinois Coroner’s Office has scheduled an autopsy for next week. The other three people in the vehicle, all in their 20s from Waukegan, were transported to an area hospital. Two suffered from minor to moderate injuries. The third suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive. MCU investigators are sighting high speed as a factor in the crash. They believe none of the occupants were wearing seatbelts.
WAUKEGAN, IL
CBS Chicago

1 Man Killed, 2 Wounded In South Austin Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — One man is dead and two others were wounded late Thursday in a shooting in the South Austin neighborhood. At 5:31 p.m., three men – ages 20, 21, and 3 – were in a car on Haddon Avenue near Pine Avenue when someone shot them all. The 21-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where he was pronounced dead. The 20-year-old man was shot in the back and was taken to the same hospital in good condition. The 23-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and arm and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. No one was in custody late Thursday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
57K+
Followers
22K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy