Winter Park, FL

Winter Park police chief faces judge after being arrested on domestic violence charges

By Adam Poulisse, WFTV.com
 5 days ago

WINTER PARK, Fla. — Winter Park police Chief Michael Deal has been arrested on domestic violence charges, city officials said late Wednesday.

According to an affidavit, Seminole County deputies arrived at a home in Sanford in reference to a domestic dispute.

Deputies said they found Deal and his wife in front of the home.

Deal’s wife told deputies that they were arguing about issues in their marriage when things escalated.

She said their oldest daughter was trying to speak with Deal but he did not want to listen and walked away.

The affidavit said Deal’s wife was still trying to speak with him when he grabbed her by the wrist and slung/pushed her out of his way.

Both of Deal’s daughters said they witnessed the incident.

Winter Park Police Chief Michael Deal has been arrested on domestic violence charges, city officials confirmed late Wednesday.

Deal told deputies there was an argument with his wife and daughters. He said they were both yelling at him.

Deal said that he wanted to get away from the situation, but his wife was attempting to continue to argue with him.

Deal said that he attempted to get around her but he never laid a hand on her.

Seminole deputies arrested Deal and charged him with domestic violence battery.

“We are aware of the arrest of Winter Park police Chief Michael Deal on alleged domestic violence charges,” a city spokesperson said. “Until more information is available, Chief Deal will be placed on administrative leave. Division Chief Pam Marcum will be in charge of the department until further notice.”

