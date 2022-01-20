Deputies chase man through 3 Nevada counties, ends with arrest in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nye County Sheriff’s Office ended a long three county chase in Las Vegas Wednesday night.

According to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, the chase began in Esmerelda County coming out of Goldfield. Nye County was asked to take over the chase when it entered Nye County and once the suspect entered Clark County Las Vegas Metro Police assisted Nye County with its helicopter and K9 units.

(Photo: Nye County Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo: Nye County Sheriff’s Office)

The suspect, 22-year-old Alberto Castro from Phoenix, was eventually arrested and taken into custody. At this time police have not confirmed the exact location of the arrest or what Castro was wanted for other than running from police.

This is a developing story, this story will be updated with new information as it comes in.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.