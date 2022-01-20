ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Deputies chase man through 3 Nevada counties, ends with arrest in Las Vegas

By Duncan Phenix
8 News Now
8 News Now
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QPVIV_0dqUhThg00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nye County Sheriff’s Office ended a long three county chase in Las Vegas Wednesday night.

According to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, the chase began in Esmerelda County coming out of Goldfield. Nye County was asked to take over the chase when it entered Nye County and once the suspect entered Clark County Las Vegas Metro Police assisted Nye County with its helicopter and K9 units.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nyfX4_0dqUhThg00
    (Photo: Nye County Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22ZmNl_0dqUhThg00
    (Photo: Nye County Sheriff’s Office)

The suspect, 22-year-old Alberto Castro from Phoenix, was eventually arrested and taken into custody. At this time police have not confirmed the exact location of the arrest or what Castro was wanted for other than running from police.

This is a developing story, this story will be updated with new information as it comes in.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nye County, NV
Crime & Safety
County
Nye County, NV
State
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
City
Goldfield, NV
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
8 News Now

Truck transporting 100 monkeys crashes in Central PA

VALLEY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A trailer carrying 100 monkeys collided with a dump truck off I-80 Friday, four monkeys have gone missing. As of Saturday morning, one monkey is still unaccounted for. If anyone sees the monkey please do not try to catch it, call 911 and wait for the authorities. According to State […]
ACCIDENTS
8 News Now

8 News Now

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy