Junction City Manager Allen Dinkel said this week that he expects sales tax on food to be the big state issue in the Legislature. "That will not affect our city sales taxes. " Dinkel explained why city sales taxes on food could not be exempted. "Mostly because a lot of our city tax is committed through bonds and payments and everything else. You just can't do it because it was voted the way it was."

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO