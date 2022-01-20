ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New year, new push for Build Back Better plan

By Raquel Martin
WLNS
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON, (NEXSTAR) — President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan could be getting a second chance on Capitol Hill.

Democrats say they are determined to get some of the roughly $1.7 trillion spending package passed this year. Biden says he’s confident that big pieces of his Build Back Better plan will become law.

“I’m not asking for castles in the sky,” Biden said Wednesday. “I’m asking for practical things the American people have been asking for for a long time. I think we can get it done.”

He says Democrats are not giving up on his economic agenda. On Wednesday, Democrats said they will push forward smaller portions of the president’s social spending plan.

“We are going to revisit in short order the Build Back Better Act,” said Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., “making sure we can lower child care costs, lower health care costs, lower housing costs.”

Illinois Democratic Rep. Cheri Bustos says the reality is that Democrats will not get everything they want.

“The Build Back Better Act as we sent it over isn’t going to happen,” said Bustos.

Last month, moderate Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona opposed the package, citing concerns over inflation and some of the bill’s provisions. Bustos said it’s time to bring them back to the table.

“We have to have more child care. We have to make sure child care workers are paid what they need,” Bustos said.

She hopes even some Republicans get on board. But Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Mich., says he doubts Democrats will include GOP suggestions.

“Is there an interest in trying to make sure people have reasonable and affordable child care? Absolutely,” he said.

But he says he’s skeptical that more government is the answer.

“The problem is whether it’s child care or getting back to work. Washington has continued to put barriers in the way of that,” said Huizenga.

At this point, Democrats have not set a timeline for passing their efforts but say discussions are in the works.

