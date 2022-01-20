ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Streamers Eye Sundance Content to Bulk Up Libraries

By Todd Gilchrist
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qbsg8_0dqUgbUj00

After almost two years of movie theaters being partially or completely closed, streaming services are poised to have their biggest moment yet. The 2022 Sundance film festival is one of the first major festivals where a steadily-growing number of services can test their muscle, and their money, not just against standard bearers of distribution but against tradition distribution methods themselves.

“Everyone has gotten incredibly used to the idea of watching movies that are first-run on streaming without any kind of stigma,” Picturestart founder and CEO Erik Feig says. “Now it’s all about different forms of distribution as they ultimately make sense for the audience, because the consumer’s going to dictate how and when they want to watch something.”

Brian Beckmann, CFO of Arclight Films, says programming at Sundance has always been tailored for the specificity that streaming services provide for their subscribers.

“Sundance has become much more of a streamer market than any of the other traditional international markets,” Beckmann says. “These projects normally, probably wouldn’t find a very big home with many of the smaller arthouse distributors, because they don’t have that type of pipeline to get it out there such as a Hulu or a Netflix. You’re seeing these higher-quality films that the streamers are looking for, and they’re all coordinated in one singular spot, especially for North America.”

Earlier in 2021, Nielsen reported that consumers have as many as 200 streaming services to choose from. Obviously not all of those will be at Sundance, but companies that are will be buying content as much to shore up their identities as their libraries.

“I’d love to find a film that Discovery Plus and Mubi are both bidding against — and that is a possibility,” says Liesl Copland, Participant’s executive vice president, content and platform strategy. “But it’s about [streaming services] reaching audiences that they see are engaged with what they do. They really need that content to be able to gather eyeballs and eventize their platforms at home and really pull new audiences towards them.”

IFC Films president Arianna Bocco says her team is looking to acquire titles at the festival, but expects competition to be fierce, especially since the pandemic may have limited the number of films that could be finished in time to be shown.

“I think it’s going to be a very competitive festival,” she says. “Our priorities are looking at the finished films available to us, but also looking to get in earlier at some of the film packages that might be being offered to us as well.”

The “packages” Bocco mentions can include films in development or various stages of completion, but they may also refer to a director, filmmaking team or production company that a distributor, especially a deep-pocketed streaming service, can hitch its wagon to for future projects.

Brian O’Shea, CEO of international sales company the Exchange, observes that Sundance is a particularly good festival for forging these relationships.

“Filmmaker development is huge,” O’Shea says. “The right film could become hugely, hugely aggressive, but also there could be little gems that they pick up for a premium price, and then they start a very special relationship.”

But the thing the pandemic has taught the entertainment industry most vividly is that consumers are hungrier than ever for content.

“It’s a good time to be a content creator,” Bocco says. “But I think it’s important to be flexible and fluid in terms of the marketplace. So it’s really having an eye towards the future, and being able to be nimble in how the theatrical market is unfolding. There is enough content to go around, but also enough where people will be happy to have choices.”

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

National Geographic Buys Environmental Docu-Thriller ‘The Territory’ Following Sundance Film Festival Premiere

National Geographic Documentary Films has acquired “The Territory,” a timely look at indigenous-led land defense in the Amazon rainforest, following its premiere at the virtual Sundance Film Festival. The company plans to release “The Territory” theatrically later this year before the film heads to its streaming platforms. Alex Pritz directed “The Territory” in his feature film debut. Using verité-style footage captured over three years, the documentary tells the fight of the Indigenous Uru-eu-wau-wau people against rapidly approaching deforestation brought on by illegal loggers and nonnative farmers in the Brazilian Amazon. In Variety’s review of “The Territory,” which screened in the world cinema documentary...
MOVIES
Variety

NATPE, AnyClip Team on Searchable Content Library From Trade Show Association’s 40-Year Video Archive (EXCLUSIVE)

Finally frustrated in its hope of hosting a conference and trade show in Miami this week, the National Association of Television Program Executives (NATPE) is forging ahead with another service to the content community, revealing Tuesday a new initiative to open its massive video library for content distribution, marketing and monetization. The initiative is being put through by NATPE and video search and analytics vendor AnyClip, which has boarded as NATPE’s video management partner on the AI-powered library makeover. NATPE’s predicament will strike a chord in many media companies. From 17 years of NATPE’s annual Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Awards to star keynotes...
MIAMI, FL
Variety

Netflix Wins Bidding War for Lee Daniels’ Exorcism Thriller Starring Andra Day, Octavia Spencer and Glenn Close

Netflix has emerged victorious in a bidding war for director Lee Daniels’ next movie. Several Hollywood players, including MGM and Miramax, were vying for rights to the Oscar-nominated director’s upcoming project. Netflix’s $65 million price tag — a hefty sum covering the film’s production budget and buyouts — secured the sale, according to Deadline Hollywood, who broke the news. The movie reunites Daniels and Andra Day, who recently worked together on Hulu’s musical biographical drama “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.” Day will star alongside a buzzy cast that includes Glenn Close, Octavia Spencer, Rob Morgan, “Stranger Things” actor Caleb McLaughlin and...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Why Art House Streamer Mubi Is Bulking Up to Buy Match Factory

In a move that sparked surprise across the European indie film sector when it was announced late in the day on Friday Jan. 14, Mubi, best known for its arthouse streaming platform, has acquired hugely well-respected European sales company The Match Factory and its production arm Match Factory Productions. Financial details weren’t revealed, but the deal turns the dial up on a recent spending spree at Mubi — founded by Turkish entrepreneur and former Goldman Sachs banker Efe Cakarel in 2007 — that last year saw it become arguably the most aggressive shopper of indie titles at film festivals. From the...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sundance Film Festival#Content Creator#Streamers#Cfo#Arclight Films#Hulu#Participant
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Brainwashed: Sex-Camera-Power’: Film Review | Sundance 2022

Brainwashed: Sex-Camera-Power is an expansive documentary essay on the gendered nature of film language, presented, written, directed and produced by filmmaker and CalArts professor Nina Menkes (Phantom Love). Using 175 snippets of footage from scores of films, as well as interviews with filmmakers such as Joey Soloway, Julie Dash, Catherine Hardwicke and Eliza Hittman, among others, it represents a slickly assembled bricolage of imagery and rhetoric, neatly edited by Cecily Rhett, that seeks to illustrate Menkes’ “understandings about shot design and the established cinematic canon,” to quote her director’s statement. Clearly made with the best of didactic intentions, and especially affecting...
MOVIES
Washington Post

Twitch streamers’ ‘TV meta’ draws television industry’s eye of Sauron

One of the most pressing questions surrounding Internet creator culture converged on three of the world’s most prominent live-streaming stars in early January when Imane “Pokimane” Anys, Hasan “HasanAbi” Piker and Jeremy “DisguisedToast” Wang all received notifications of copyright infringement after broadcasting television shows to their millions-strong fanbases on Twitch. The days that followed produced copious amounts of Twitch’s most common byproduct, online drama, but also focused attention on the murky and legally complicated question of what constitutes fair use of copyright materials such as TV shows and movies.
TV SHOWS
Screendaily

HBO Max France snaps up Arte exec for key content role

WarnerMedia’s streaming platform HBO Max has appointed ARte France executive Clémentine Bobin to a key content development role in its France division. Bobin has taken on the newly-created title of senior creative executive, focusing on development and creative production for HBO Max original content commissioned and produced in France. She is working alongside Vera Peltekian, who was appointed vice president and commissioning editor of original production France, WarnerMedia International, in October. Both are based in Paris.
BUSINESS
Variety

Sundance: National Geographic Documentary Films Prevails in Bidding War to Buy ‘Fire of Love’

National Geographic Documentary Films has won out in a fierce bidding war for the rights to “Fire of Love,” a documentary and love story about two French scientists who died tracking the volcanoes that were their greatest passion. It’s the first big pact of this year’s virtual Sundance, a festival that has been rather slow-going in terms of dealmaking. Netflix, Amazon, Sony Pictures Classics, Paramount and several other players were in the hunt for the film at various points. Financial terms of the deal, which was for worldwide rights, were not publicly disclosed but it is in the mid seven-figure range,...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

Syfy Orders Drama Series ‘The Ark’ From Dean Devlin

Syfy has picked up the drama series “The Ark” from “Independence Day” and “Stargate” scribe Dean Devlin. The series takes place 100 years in the future when planetary colonization missions have begun as a necessity to help secure the survival of the human race. The first of these missions on a spacecraft known as Ark One encounters a catastrophic event causing massive destruction and loss of life. With more than a year left to go before reaching their target planet, a lack of life-sustaining supplies and loss of leadership, the remaining crew must become the best versions of themselves to stay...
TV SERIES
Screendaily

National Geographic snaps up doc pair on Sundance opening weekend

National Geographic Documentary Films has made the first two acquisition plays of Sundance 2022 and swooped on much-fancied Fire Of Love and The Territory as interest continued to coalesce around a number of other opening weekend premieres. Sources said the worldwide deal for Fire Of Love fell in the mid-seven-figure...
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Power of the Dog’ Artisans Ratcheted Up Film’s Tension

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jane Campion, Netflix’s award-winning Western “The Power of the Dog” is set in Montana in 1925. Campion assembled a crew of accomplished artisans to craft her stark vision of a cattle rancher, George Burbank (Jesse Plemons), who brings home a new wife, Rose (Kirsten Dunst), only to have his brother Phil (Benedict Cumberbatch) mock and taunt her. These four featurettes explore the artistry behind the film’s cinematography, production design, editing and sound, all of which were vital in shaping the drama’s story and tone.     Cinematography Before production began, cinematographer Ari Wegner spent an entire year working with Campion to...
MOVIES
TrendHunter.com

Streamer-Branded Mobile Games

Streaming giant Netflix continues to expand its mobile gaming offerings with the launch of two new titles: 'Arcanium: Rise of Akhan' and 'Krispee Street.'. Arcanium is an adapted version of Supercombo's Steam title of the same name. The immersive mobile game features a single-player, open-world experience centered around card battles. In addition, the game utilizes a deckbuilding structure similar to Blizzard's popular 'Hearthstone.' Meanwhile, Krispee Street is a hidden object finding game based on the popular webcomic Krispee. The handheld game features daily puzzles and boasts joyous cartoon-like animations and vibrant colors.
VIDEO GAMES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Watcher’: Film Review | Sundance 2022

For her feature debut, Watcher, director Chloe Okuno has taken the well-worn genre of the stalker flick and given it a subtle jolt of freshness, making it less about the violence, which is more suggested than seen, than about the act of watching itself. The result is a thriller whose temperature is on soft boil for most of its running time, until Okuno turns up the gas in the last few minutes for a convincingly extreme finale. In a genre movie climate marked by cheap thrills and easy scares — whatever gets us not to click on something else — it’s...
MOVIES
Variety

Hulu Orders Series Adaptation of Alexis Schaitkin Psychological Drama Novel ‘Saint X’

Hulu has ordered a series adaptation of the novel “Saint X” by Alexis Schaitkin, Variety has learned. The series is described as a psychological drama told in multiple timelines and perspectives. It is about a young woman’s mysterious death during an idyllic Caribbean vacation and how it creates a traumatic ripple effect that eventually pulls her surviving sister into a dangerous pursuit of the truth. Hulu has given the show an eight-episode order. Leila Gerstein will write and executive produce the adapatation. Gerstein previously worked on the Hulu shows “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Looking for Alaska.” Dee Rees is attached to direct and...
TV SERIES
Variety

Prime Video Presents #ActuallyAuthentic Conversation With Jason Katims, ‘As We See It’ Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

Prime Video and Easterseals Disability Services will co-present a candid conversation about authentic neurodiverse representation with “As We See It” creator Jason Katims and the cast of the prime video series — including including Rick Glassman (“Jack”), Sue Ann Pien (“Violet”), Albert Rutecki (“Harrison”), Sosie Bacon (“Mandy”), and Chris Pang (“Van”). The conversation, titled “#ActuallyAuthentic,” is moderated by actor and comedian Ron Funches and will discuss the process of creating a series that authentically portrays the Autism experience. Series stars Glassman, Rutecki, and Pien all identify as living on the autism spectrum. Easterseals was among the groundbreaking organizations that provided consultative...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Blood’ Review: A Young Widow Searches For Meaning in an Unconventional But Uninvolving Character Study

A scrapbook collection of serene, observational moments in search of a story, “Blood” runs deep, but only with obscure meaning, so opaque at times that its essence feels unreachable. Writer-director Bradley Rust Gray’s first feature in a decade offers some modest rewards to patient viewers up for a challenge, but this good-natured study of a young widow’s new chapter in life is finally too understated to leave a memorable trace. Premiering in this year’s U.S. Dramatic Competition at Sundance, “Blood” is exactly the type of unstructured, casually paced indie that requires the immersive experience of the movie theater: dark, big and...
MOVIES
Variety

Trans TikTok Star Jesse Sullivan Stars in Trailer for New Documentary ‘My Transparent Life’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Elysium Media has dropped the trailer for “My Transparent Life,” a documentary chronicling the gender transitions of TikTok star Jesse Sullivan and celebrity makeup artist Stassi Kihm. Hosted and produced by Serena DC (“Hollywood Disclosure”), the doc is set to hit streaming services on the International Trans Day of Visibility, March 31. “The reason I’ve embarked on this journey is because I don’t feel the world understands what it means to be trans,” DC tells Sullivan in the trailer. As the doc follows Kihm and Sullivan’s medical transitions, including hormone replacement therapy and gender reassignment surgery, they are also mentored by members...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Variety

Variety

45K+
Followers
45K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy