Mecklenburg County, NC

Health director: 83% of COVID cases in Mecklenburg County are the Omicron variant; numbers expected to rise

By Emma Withrow
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 5 days ago

MECKLENBURG COUNTY (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Mecklenburg County Commissioners had a packed agenda for Tuesday night’s meeting and covered a wide range of topics.

County commissioners voted to pitch in $3 million, from their America Rescue Act money, to go towards Carolina Farm Trust’s plan for a new food distribution center in west Charlotte.

The project aims to address food deserts in our community by transforming a property in west Charlotte into a local food production and distribution center that will offer a commercial kitchen, grocery store, meat processing area, and community garden.

Mecklenburg County’s new Public Health Director, Raynard Washington, was sworn in and gave his first COVID-19 update. The latest report indicated that about 83% of current COVID cases in Mecklenburg County are the Omicron variant. Washington said about 600 people are hospitalized for COVID, and hospitals are reporting a growing number of 18-64-year-old people in the ICU, most of which are not vaccinated.

Coronavirus in NC: Nearly 4,700 in the hospital as records keep falling

“We are at the top of the surge here, we are starting to see some signs that maybe we’re going to plateau in the very near future, and potentially start our decline from this surge. We’re taking a close look at other cities and states that are a little bit further ahead in their search compared to us. And they are starting to see that declined places like New York and Florida,” Washington explained.

Mecklenburg County’s positivity rate is much higher than 33% and is expected to rise slightly higher, and then decline. Washington said some estimates say Omicron spreads 2-3 times faster than the Delta variant.

Mecklenburg County Commissioners made it a point to let the public know they do intend to keep the mask mandate in place until our positivity rate is below 5%. Washington said he agrees.

“I think now is not the time, certainly to entertain any discussions. I do think, relative to not having a mask mandate, and in fact, most of our neighbors across the state, and many of the counties who have not adopted mask mandates, many are considering doing that now, at this time, because we’re in the middle of a surge and they’re seeing the impact it’s having in their community,” Washington said.

Community Policy