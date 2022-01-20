No charges filed in Valero pump incident

A Lewes man who had been sought by police now faces charges in connection with home invasions in Pinetown and West Rehoboth. Jhareed A. Ayers, 21, of Lewes, was wanted by Troop 4 Major Crimes in connection with a Dec. 16 home invasion on Needle Drive near Lewes. Police say Ayers and two other men entered the home and assaulted a man, 57, said Master Cpl. Gary Fournier of the Delaware State Police. The man was hit in the back of the head, and the men fled with $1,500 in cash from a safe, Fournier said. Three children, ages 7, 4 and 3, were in the house at the time but were uninjured. In the second incident, Fournier said, Ayers went Dec. 22 to a home on Duffy Street in West Rehoboth where he pulled a gun on a man, 53, and forced him to knock on the door of a home. When a nearby car alarm went off, he said, Ayers and an unknown man fled the scene.

LEWES, DE ・ 10 DAYS AGO