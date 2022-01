MINNEAPOLIS – In the fourth quarter Friday night in San Antonio, Kyrie Irving and James Harden combined to score 26 of the Nets’ 38 points in the period as they pulled away to beat the Spurs by 13 points. It was the 22nd game those two have played together without Kevin Durant, who currently is out with an injury, and it demonstrated what an effective backcourt pairing they are because their record is 18-4 under those circumstances.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO