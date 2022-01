The Central Women’s Basketball team returns to action this afternoon in the Tulip City as they welcome the University of Dubuque to town. Due to health and safety protocols, the Dutch haven’t played since Saturday January 8th when they fell to Loras College 96-75. Today’s matchup between Central and the Spartans is the second time the two teams have met this season. The Dutch traveled to Dubuque back on December 4th and fell 65-53 in that game. Tip-off of the Central women’s basketball game against Dubuque is at 2 pm.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO