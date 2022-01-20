Many order the free At-Home COVID test kits in the Carolinas, but are unsure if they will get a free N95 mask

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – President Joe Biden touting the changing landscape as the country deals with the COVID pandemic. The President said the country went from two million people being vaccinated when he took office, to 210 million people being fully vaccinated.

Biden also said when he took office there wasn’t enough PPE or testing.

“Should we have done more testing earlier, yes,” added Biden. “But we are doing more now, we’ve gone from zero at-home tests a year ago, to 375 million tests on the market in just this month.”

Some said as soon as the federal government website offering free At-Home testing kits went live, they ordered.

“It took me three seconds, okay that’s an exaggeration,” said Cynthia Silvagno, in south Charlotte. “Less than a minute. Click, click, click and it was done.”

“Should have done it a long time ago I think,” added David Taylor, whose wife ordered the tests for his family.

President Biden didn’t talk about the government plan to hand out 400 million N95 masks. However, some are not sure when the plan is announced that they will order them.

“I won’t get the masks,” said Silvagno. “Simply because I have so many already. I’m not in that position to need to have them for free.”

Others say the more protection the better because that will be the only way of getting through this pandemic.

“I hope so, something needs to happen,” said Taylor. “But we all need to work together and try to figure this thing out.”

