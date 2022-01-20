ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Many order the free At-Home COVID test kits in the Carolinas, but are unsure if they will get a free N95 mask

By Will Lewis
 5 days ago

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – President Joe Biden touting the changing landscape as the country deals with the COVID pandemic. The President said the country went from two million people being vaccinated when he took office, to 210 million people being fully vaccinated.

Biden also said when he took office there wasn’t enough PPE or testing.

“Should we have done more testing earlier, yes,” added Biden. “But we are doing more now, we’ve gone from zero at-home tests a year ago, to 375 million tests on the market in just this month.”

Some said as soon as the federal government website offering free At-Home testing kits went live, they ordered.

“It took me three seconds, okay that’s an exaggeration,” said Cynthia Silvagno, in south Charlotte. “Less than a minute. Click, click, click and it was done.”

“Should have done it a long time ago I think,” added David Taylor, whose wife ordered the tests for his family.

President Biden didn’t talk about the government plan to hand out 400 million N95 masks. However, some are not sure when the plan is announced that they will order them.

“I won’t get the masks,” said Silvagno. “Simply because I have so many already. I’m not in that position to need to have them for free.”

Others say the more protection the better because that will be the only way of getting through this pandemic.

“I hope so, something needs to happen,” said Taylor. “But we all need to work together and try to figure this thing out.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Diana Blitch Krenz
4d ago

When are people going to stop testing to see if they are sick? Millions lined up in their cars to get tested why they weren’t even having symptoms. But, still quarantined themselves if the test was positive. The CDC has said to stop using the tests because they gave to many false positives. And let’s not forget that Trump sent two hospital ships during the beginning of the plandemic . One to NY and one to California. They were not used. Plus in NY a makeshift hospital in an empty building . Never used. In 2020 and 2021 NO ONE, got the flu. In the summer of 2020, the CDC website said only 6% of people that died had just Covid. Others had other health issues. The flu is always more dangerous to the exact same people that this virus is. They stopped flashing on the TV screen every day about the Covid deaths after Biden was elected (😂). Have you asked yourself why. When are people going to stop being so scared and move on. Every year their are different variants of the flu. Was everyone

