Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Today marks the annual Kings Holiday as we remember, and celebrate the life of a peacemaker and a man whose accolades can't be described in just one sentence. The official Martin Luther King holiday was started in 1983 with the help of singer Steve Wonder pushing to commemorate such a wonderful, and great man to not only the Black community but working to bring justice and connection between all races and genres.
Every third Monday in January, we as a nation pause and recognize the instrumental contributions made by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. during the civil rights movement. He was a prominent leader and voice during this time, and his powerful words are just as influential today as when he spoke them.
TYLER, Texas — The famous words, "I have a dream," resonate with so many Americans and on Monday, East Texans gathered in downtown Tyler to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. On the square in downtown Tyler, Tyler Junior College student Jolee Stewart said...
Comments / 0