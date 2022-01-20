Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Today marks the annual Kings Holiday as we remember, and celebrate the life of a peacemaker and a man whose accolades can't be described in just one sentence. The official Martin Luther King holiday was started in 1983 with the help of singer Steve Wonder pushing to commemorate such a wonderful, and great man to not only the Black community but working to bring justice and connection between all races and genres.

