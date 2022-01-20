ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Joel Embiid Ties Career High With 50 Points In Just 27 Minutes Against Magic

By Associated Press
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rKFjL_0dqUePmT00

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid tied his career high with 50 points in just 27 minutes, leading a dominant third quarter that carried the Philadelphia 76ers to a 123–110 victory over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night.

Embiid also had 12 rebounds and three blocks while making 17 of 23 field goals and 15 of 17 free throws. The four-time All-Star and MVP candidate played just 58 seconds of the fourth quarter.

Tobias Harris added 21 points for the 76ers, who have won nine of 11. Philadelphia began play sixth in the East but just 2 ½ games out of the top spot.

Mo Bamba set career highs with 32 points and seven 3-pointers for Orlando. The rebuilding Magic dropped to an NBA-worst 8–38 with their third straight loss and 13th defeat in the last 14 games.

Philadelphia was booed off the court at halftime, trailing 57–47. But the 76ers came out determined after the break, using a 17–6 run over the first 5:05 to jump in front, 64–63. Embiid finally got some help from his teammates during the spurt, as Tyrese Maxey drained a pair of 3-pointers.

Embiid, who entered averaging 27.3 points, took over from there, scoring in a variety of ways in a breathtaking third quarter that matched his similarly stellar first quarter. He was serenaded with “MVP! MVP!” chants on two trips to the free throw line in the period, and brought the fans roaring to their feet when he made a 3-pointer with 25 seconds left in the quarter that gave Philadelphia its largest lead to that point, 92–80.

It gave Embiid 47 points for the game and 23 in the third quarter alone in which he shot 8 of 10. The star center opened the contest by draining 8 of 10 shots in a 20-point first quarter that helped the 76ers to a 25–21 advantage.

Embiid re-entered with 7:23 left in the fourth and quickly got to 49 points with a pair of free throws 15 seconds later. Then, Embiid was fouled by Mamba, who fouled out on the play, with 6:26 left. With the crowd standing and recording the moment on cell phones, he made the first to reach 50 points before misfiring on the second free throw. Coach Doc Rivers quickly subbed him out to loud cheers.

Embiid was dominant in the first quarter but the rest of the 76ers combined for just five points on 2-for-11 shooting. And it caught up to them in the second quarter. The Magic closed within 38–37 while Embiid rested for the first 5:20 of the period, then scored 11 of the final 14 points to open a 10-point advantage after he went to the bench with three fouls with 3:07 remaining.

Bamba finished with 28 points and made 7 of 8 3-pointers in the opening half, easily bettering his previous career highs in scoring (22 points) and made 3-pointers (5).

TRAINER’S ROOM

Magic: Assistant coach Jesse Mermuys filled in for head coach Jamahl Mosley (health and safety protocols), who missed his second straight game. Assistant coach Nate Tibbetts also was absent due to health and safety protocols. … Wendell Carter Jr. (sore left hamstring) was out of the lineup for the seventh consecutive contest. Mermuys believes Carter’s return is imminent. … R.J. Hampton went down hard with 4:52 left in the fourth, went to the locker room and didn’t return.

76ers: Danny Green (right hip) missed his fourth in a row, Matisse Thybulle (right shoulder) his third straight and Shake Milton (back) his eighth. Rivers said he expects Thybulle to miss at least one more game, while he didn’t have a timetable for Milton.

TIP-INS

Magic: Fell to 6–22 on the road. Orlando is 2–16 at home. … Trail the four-game season series 3–0. The teams will play once more, March 13 in Orlando.

76ers: Improved to 10–9 at home and 9–6 with Embiid in the lineup in Philadelphia. … As trade rumors continue to circulate around Ben Simmons, who has been out all season due to personal reasons, Rivers said rebounding and playmaking would be areas for addition at the trade deadline when pressed. “You need playmakers in the playoffs, you just do,” he said. “You need guys who are going to make plays for themselves and others. And the more you have, the better team you have, the better chance you have.”

Magic: Open five-game homestand against the Lakers on Friday.

76ers: Host the Clippers on Friday.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Philadelphia 76ers: J.J. Redick just wants the best for Joel Embiid

What Joel Embiid and J.J. Redick had on the court for the Philadelphia 76ers was something special. After taking the association by storm, albeit in a sample size of games not quite large enough to garner Rookie of the Year award considerations, general manager Bryan Colangelo went out and signed the best shooter on the open market to help space the field for his premier post performer.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shake Milton
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Tobias Harris
Person
Matisse Thybulle
Person
Doc Rivers
Person
Jamahl Mosley
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Tyrese Maxey
fadeawayworld.net

Marc Stein Says That If The Lakers Trade Russell Westbrook To The Rockets, Houston Is Expected To Immediately Enter Buyout Talks With Him

Russell Westbrook has been underwhelming since he joined the Los Angeles Lakers before the start of this season. The former MVP has received a lot of the blame for the Lakers underperforming, with fans and analysts naming his inefficient play and careless turnovers for the Lakers' struggles. Considering all of that, there have been rumors that the Lakers are already willing to trade Westbrook.
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Monday’s Anthony Davis News

It’s been over a month and 17 games since Anthony Davis stepped foot on the court for the Los Angeles Lakers. But it looks like the wait for his return is almost over. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Davis is listed as “probable” to play for the Lakers on Tuesday against the Brooklyn Nets. If he plays, it will mark his first game since December 17, when he played 20 minutes in a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Denzel Washington On Who Is The Greatest Basketball Player Of All Time: "I Was At The Chicago Bulls Game... When Michael Jordan Made That Famous Shot, And We Went Out To Dinner That Night..."

When it comes to the debate for being regarded as the greatest player of all time, usually people tend to choose either LeBron James or Michael Jordan. Even among them, the majority of people tend to tilt towards Jordan. After all, MJ achieved a lot of things in the NBA....
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Orlando Magic
NBC Sports

Grayson Allen addresses flagrant foul on Caruso

Bucks guard Grayson Allen addressed the Flagrant 2 foul he committed on Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso with a string of messages in his Discord server Saturday afternoon. "It was very unfortunate how it played out," Allen wrote. "I jumped to block it with my left and as I'm spinning went to grab the ball with my right hand not throw him down. It was a really hard fall and I'm glad he's okay. If I could do the play over again knowing he'd fall like that I wouldn't make the play."
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
Chicago Tribune

As Zach LaVine and Javonte Green return from injuries and DeMar DeRozan rests, Ayo Dosunmu helps save the Chicago Bulls in a 111-110 win in Oklahoma City

In the final three minutes of Monday’s game in Oklahoma City, the Chicago Bulls panicked. Zach LaVine and Troy Brown Jr. ran straight into half-court traps. Nikola Vučevic sent off-balance 3-pointers sailing past the rim. Billy Donovan called timeouts in an urgent attempt to calm his team, watching as the Thunder carved a 28-point Bulls lead down to a single point. The bell ultimately saved ...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

When Phil Jackson Called Out LeBron James For Traveling Every Time He Catches The Basketball If He's Off The Ball: “He Catches The Ball, Moves Both His Feet. You See It Happen All The Time.”

Phil Jackson's name resonates with winning in the NBA. The legendary coach arrived on the scene with the Chicago Bulls as an assistant coach for the franchise. Later on, he took on the responsibilities as a head coach and won six NBA Championships with the team. Apart from that, Jackson,...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley Reveals Michael Jordan Once Called Him At 4 AM And Picked Him Up On His Private Jet To Play Golf After A Playoff Loss: "I'm Coming To Get You, We'll Go Play Some Golf. Season Is Over, You Need To Get Away."

Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan were very close during their playing careers. Jordan and Barkley entered the NBA at the same time, as part of the legendary 1984 NBA Draft class. Jordan went to the Bulls, and Chuck would join the Philadelphia 76ers. But Barkley found more success when he was in the Western Conference.
NBA
Chicago Tribune

Alex Caruso is out 6-8 weeks with a wrist fracture suffered during Grayson Allen’s flagrant foul that drew the fury of Chicago Bulls staff: ‘Really hope the league takes a hard look’

The rivalry between the Chicago Bulls and the Milwaukee Bucks doesn’t need any extra heat this season, but Grayson Allen was happy to pour gasoline on the fire Friday night. Allen earned an ejection and a flagrant-2 foul after throwing Alex Caruso to the court to prevent a breakaway dunk in the Bulls’ 94-90 road loss to the Bucks. But those repercussions couldn’t offset the ensuing disaster ...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Former Dallas Mavericks Coach Rick Carlisle Once Revealed That Vince Carter Asked To Be The Team's Sixth-Man: "He Asked For The Honor Of Being The Sixth-Man, He Was A Giver."

Vince Carter was a superstar, one of the most entertaining players to ever enter the NBA. His highlight-reel dunks and explosive scoring made him must-watch TV, especially in his early years with the Toronto Raptors. However, another thing that made Carter so impressive was his longevity, he made a league appearance in 4 different decades.
NBA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

40K+
Followers
27K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy