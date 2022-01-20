ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Controversy in Sayerville over a school board's plan to replace ball fields with a bus hub

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nzObI_0dqUeMNW00

The Sayerville school district is at odds with local residents over replacing local ball fields with a new bus hub.

The fields in question are not just fields. They are a tribute to honor Private First Class Wayne Grant.

Grant was a Vietnam hero who came from Sayerville.

Buses are a problem in Sayreville. They make noise, cause traffic and pollution. The school board wants to buy more buses to rely less on private companies. It says these businesses price gouge, and struggle with staffing. Hundreds of students have been late this year because of it.

Residents are making their voices heard that they want to protect the fields and convince the school district to find another location for the buses.

A couple years ago the school district and the town picked another spot for the buses but meetings were canceled because of the pandemic. Talks have stalled and residents point to a rift between the schools and town.

Sayerville Schools' Superintendent Richard Labbe says, "We want to find a better location."

He lives in this neighborhood. And says they'll do whatever it takes to work with the town. Board says they never intended to remove the memorial.

Comments / 0

Related
hoiabc.com

Board tables vote on controversial calendar change for Peoria schools

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Families and staff at Peoria Public Schools will have to wait to find out whether there will be shorter summers and longer breaks next school year. The Board of Education tabled the proposal in a room packed with people, many of them expressing their...
PEORIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Board#School District#Pollution#Private First#Sayerville Schools
Register Citizen

Protest planned over elimination of Norwalk Community College bus route

NORWALK — Students and staff at the local community college are not backing down from urging the city’s transit board to maintain shuttle service between the school and the train station. Norwalk Community College will hold a demonstration on Tuesday at noon to protest the elimination of the...
NORWALK, CT
wydaily.com

York County School Board to Field Public Comments on Operating Budget

YORK COUNTY – The York County School Division (YCSD) School Board is set to have its regular meeting tonight, Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. at York Hall, 301 Main St. The meeting agenda calls for presentations from county leadership concerning YCSD operations and human resources, as well as various committee reports.
YORK COUNTY, VA
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Monroe County School Board approves redistricting plan

AMORY – Chris Watson of Oxford-based urban planning consultant firm Bridge & Watson spoke to the Monroe County School Board Jan. 11 regarding the need for redistricting. The firm specializes in municipal annexation, incorporation, long-range planning, zoning and development regulations and providing expert testimony. “We have been retained by...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
wkvi.com

North Judson-San Pierre School Board Approves Bus Purchase

The North Judson-San Pierre School Board members approved the purchase of new buses for the corporation, according to Superintendent Dr. Annette Zupin. “We purchased three, 2023 78-passenger buses and we will trade three of our 2010 buses,” said Dr. Zupin. “We went with Midwest Transit. They had a competitive bid and they were able to do trade-ins. The cost of the three buses, after all of the trade-in allowances, will be $295,947.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
radioplusinfo.com

1-25-22 fdl school board okays turf field

The Fond du Lac School Board has approved a resolution to use the District fund balance to build an artificial turf football field. The vote at Monday night’s meeting comes more than two years after the board rejected a turf field after already investing hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars for a new entryway at Fruth Field. Superintendent Dr. Jeff Fleig says the new stadium would cost more than $5 million and would be located at Fond du Lac High School. “Authorizing the use of District fund balance to support the construction of an athletic field. It would go where the existing field is at the high school,” Fleig told WFDL news. Dr. Fleig says Fruth Field would then be used by other organizations like the Junior Football League and YMCA.
FOND DU LAC, WI
Springfield News-Leader

Springfield schools to spend almost $1 million to replace Glendale High's leaky roof over cafeteria, library

After years of patching a large, leaky section of roof at Glendale High School, the district will spend nearly $1 million to rip off and replace the covering. Travis Shaw, executive director of operations, said the 40,000-square-foot area over the cafeteria, library and boiler room has been problematic and a thorough investigation showed patching that portion of the roof is no longer advisable.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
News 12

Massapequa Board of Ed votes to end mask mandate for schools

The Massapequa Board of Education has voted to end the mask mandate for its schools. Students and staff will be able to decide whether to wear a mask on school property when the statewide mandate on masks expires next month. Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman has issued an executive order...
MASSAPEQUA, NY
bonnersferryherald.com

New Board and COVID back to school plan update

BONNERS FERRY — Boundary County School District has updated its school plan when it comes to COVID-19. In the new plan the district will continue to monitor daily absence until either the activity in the community has been deemed safe by an official source of daily absences fall below 7% in relation to illness.
BOUNDARY COUNTY, ID
thehamtramckreview.com

School board offers no explanation over superintendent’s absence

One of the first things the Hamtramck School Board did to start the new year was to choose who will run the board’s meetings. It’s a tradition that’s performed every year. This year, there was a change of leadership, which is not typical. The new president of...
HAMTRAMCK, MI
News 12

NYC mayor, schools chancellor say 'no' to remote learning for now

Some parents and teachers have called for virtual learning during the Omicron outbreak, but Mayor Eric Adams says new case data shows the city's plan to keep schools open is working. Mayor Adams and city schools Chancellor David Banks held a news conference Tuesday on the state of New York...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
kciiradio.com

Highland School Board Approves Purchase of New Bus for District

The Highland School District will be receiving an upgrade to their bus fleet for the next school year. During the school board’s regular meeting on January 10th, the board approved the purchase of a new bus for the district. Superintendent Ken Crawford says that the board approved the purchase to lock in a lower price as cost for buses has continued to increase, “We haven’t purchased a bus for a couple of years and we like to try and do that every couple of years. We know that the cost of a bus was going to continue to jump on us. The last bus we bought, we bought at around $86,000. And this time our lowest bid, we had one from Hoglund Bus for $102,000 and then from Blue Bird Bus that was about $111,000.”
TRAFFIC
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lee County School Board Candidate District 5 will drive a school bus route in East upon election to the school board

Randy Allen-Scott Candidate for school board District 5 has released a series of proposals to support transportation department to get back on track. His proposals, among others, include that he will drive a school bus route in the east district once a week on Friday afternoons. Scott’s other proposals to support transportation are as follows:
LEE COUNTY, FL
News 12

News 12

43K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy