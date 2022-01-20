ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danvers, MA

Danvers manufactured device saves life during traumatic childbirth

By Wale Aliyu, Boston 25 News
DANVERS, Mass. — For the first time Kayleigh Summers, known on social media as ‘Thebirthtrauma_mama’ met the team at Abiomed who built the specific device that brought her back to life after a traumatic childbirth.

“I can’t tell you how much it means to me,” she told them.

The TikTok star traveled from her home in Pennsylvania to Danvers-based Abiomed which makes the smallest heart pump in the world. The pump that saved her during the 2019 childbirth.

“I turned to my nurse,” Summers said. “I said I’m not feeling well and she let me know that was normal for transition and I said ‘Nope, something is wrong.”

Moments later, Summers went into cardiopulmonary arrest.

“I’m clinically dead at this point,” she explained.

Despite no heartbeat, her miracle son Callahan was born within 6 minutes with an emergency c-section, happy and healthy, but Summers suffered an Amniotic Fluid Embolism (AFE). It’s a rare complication that doctors tell us kills mothers about 80% of the time.”

“I had to have the best medical team with the best experience with the best science behind them and a little bit of luck,” said Summers.

With her heart getting weaker by the second, doctors implanted the world’s tiniest heart pump through her groin as a last-ditch effort.

“It has a motor inside the catheter that pulls blood through the heart and allows the heart to rest and recover,” said Seth Bilazarian, MD, Abiomed Vice President. “You can get a patient on nearly complete support in less than seven minutes without an incision.”

Within 24 hours on the Impella device, she began regaining strength and has been on a mission to spread awareness ever since.

“Nurses reached out and said, ‘We were slow one night and we were watching your TikTok and we were like, oh we should brush up on AFE since they’re so rare, but we haven’t really talked about it in a while. Let’s like brush up on it,” Summers said. “A week later they had an AFE and they saved her life.”

Every year, about 700 women die in the U.S. during childbirth according to the CDC, and hundreds of thousands more experience trauma.

Bilazarian says because some of these birth complications are so rare, awareness is really the key. He says especially with women of color who are more likely to die while giving birth.

“If there are breathing or blood pressure challenges, an ultrasound of the heart may be necessary,” said Bilazarian.

This is true even if your nurse, like the one who treated Summers, thinks everything is okay.

