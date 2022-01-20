ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Organization says Florida lacks driving safety laws in new study

By Emily McLeod
 5 days ago

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A new study finds Florida is one of the most unsafe states for drivers based on recommended safety laws.

In the report, states were ranked green, yellow or red.

The Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety gave Florida, and 10 other states, the ‘Red’ ranking which means the state falls dangerously short when it comes to adopting the organization’s “Optimal Law” recommendations.

“We realize that the ranking kind of looks grim, but we do contribute a change for us as we move forward knowing that we’re getting more education out and making people more aware of the laws we do have on the books they can follow that will help reduce the fatal crashes and injury crashes,” said Florida Highway Patrol Lieutenant, Jason King.

Some of the gaps mentioned by the organization includes a law requiring children under the age of two to be in a rear-facing car seat and a primary enforcement seatbelt law for rear passengers.

King said even though these suggestions aren’t law, he still recommends you do them any way to prevent injuries and fatalities.

“Not only do we want to enforce, we want to educate through outlets like yourself, through the schools that we go to, and through enforcement on the side of the road unfortunately,” King said. “We feel like educating the public to get back to a standard of awareness and safety as a part of their responsibility as well not just us as law enforcement.”

King said ultimately they support anything that improves safety and adds the agency is in support of any necessary changes our elected officials feel are needed to create safety. He also said following current laws, wearing seatbelts, putting away cellphones and focusing on the road, are actions people can take to help reduce accidents, injuries and death.

To read the full report, click here .

WMBB

Blood drive set for Tuesday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After The American Red Cross declared a “blood crisis” Bay County leaders are holding a blood drive. Officials said last week that the lack of blood and blood donors was forcing some hospitals to delay life-saving treatments. Also, only 38 percent of the population qualifies to donate blood and less […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Jax deputies investigating after human remains found

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after human remains were found Sunday. Deputies said a bystander found the remains in an area near 71 South and Interstate 10. Detectives with the agency and the District 14 Medical Examiner’s Office were on scene for two days. Officials said the investigation is […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Local law enforcement agencies warn residents of text message scam

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Multiple local law enforcement agencies are warning the public about a recent phone scam reported in the area. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the Blountstown Police Department and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office have all posted on social media about the “T-shirt scam.” The departments […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Bay County man dies crossing Highway 231

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County man killed in an crash early Saturday morning has been identified. According to the Panama City Police Department, 30-year-old Vincent Lee Litton was hit and killed around 3:30 Saturday morning while crossing Highway 231. Police said he was hit by a Ford pickup heading north near the […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Three injured in crash involving a semi-truck in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — An Orlando man is recovering from serious injuries after the semi-truck he was driving flipped over on I-10 Friday night. Florida Highway Patrol said a 19-year-old and 20-year-old from Sneads were driving a small pickup truck on the I-10 eastbound on ramp to merge onto the interstate. The 33-year-old man […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
