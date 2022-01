SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Teachers Credit Union (STCU) announced Thursday that the bank will temporarily close some of its lobbies in Eastern Washington. STCU said in a statement that maintaining the highest level of service across its 34-branch networks through the pandemic and during the spread of the omicron variant has led to periodic adjustments of its staffing levels.

