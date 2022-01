The Knicks’ latest loss on the road to the Cavs by a two-point margin is exacerbated by their many misses at the free-throw line. The New York Knicks (23-25) dropped a wire-to-wire contest with the Cleveland Cavaliers (29-19) by a final score of 95-93. It was a game defined by more poor free-throw shooting from the Knicks, which could have decided the game in New York’s favor. Instead, it was their downfall as they drop their first game of their road trip to a surging Cavs team.

NBA ・ 4 HOURS AGO