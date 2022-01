The Class of 2022 was recently inducted into the Greene County Athletic Hall of Fame on Thursday. The second ever ceremony included: Kris Curnyn Hagedorn Class of 1994 for track and field, Rosemary Holden Hoyt Class of 1975 (Scranton) for track and field, Adam Jones Class of 1998 for basketball, Pam Slock Sanders Class of 1961 (East Greene) for basketball, and Erik Strawn Class of 1982 for wrestling. Jones shared his thoughts about being honored by his former alma mater with Jefferson-Scranton, now Greene County.

