Boston College vs. Louisville: Live Updates

Boston College (7-8, 2-3 ACC) continues their road trip on tonight against the Louisville Cardinals (10-7, 4-3 ACC). The Eagles are fresh off their incredible game against Clemson, in which they rallied from twenty three points down to win the game, the largest come from behind in BC history. The Eagles in their win over Clemson were led by big shots from Brevin Galloway, and a strong second half from Makai Ashton Lanford.

Boston College (7-8, 2-3 ACC) at Louisville (10-7), 4-3 ACC)

Date/Time: Wednesday, January 19 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Wednesday, January 19 at 7:00 p.m. EST Place: KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, Kentucky TV: RSN (NESN or NESN+) (Evan Lepler, Brian Oliver)

RSN (NESN or NESN+) (Evan Lepler, Brian Oliver) Live Stream: fuboTV (link here).

fuboTV (link here). Radio (Boston College): WEEI 850 AM, Danya Abrams (Color), Josh Maurer (Play by Play)

WEEI 850 AM, Danya Abrams (Color), Josh Maurer (Play by Play) Current Odds: Louisville (-7.5)

Louisville (-7.5) Last Five: Boston College (1-4), Louisville (2-3)

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Boston College has an 18.8% chance of winning this game

Starting Lineup: Karnik, Ashton-Langford, Langford, Bickerstaff, Zackery

***The game has been delayed, due to a leak in the ceiling with an approximate start time of 8:10***

Join us as we live-blog and discuss the Boston College Eagles and Louisville game here in our liveblog. We will provide updates on the site throughout the game, including big plays, observations, and analysis.

And you can dive into the conversation — it's easy — by simply going to Maroon and Gold Forum, find today's game post and comment along!

It's free! You can share your reactions and observations with our staff, subscribers and fellow members of the BC Bulletin community as we react to the game in real time. We hope you comment, it makes watch alongs an even richer experience, and we want to hear what you have to say about the game. Disagree or agree with me? Leave your thoughts in the forum!

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC