ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston College vs. Louisville: Live Updates

By A.J. Black
BCBulletin
BCBulletin
 6 days ago

Boston College (7-8, 2-3 ACC) continues their road trip on tonight against the Louisville Cardinals (10-7, 4-3 ACC). The Eagles are fresh off their incredible game against Clemson, in which they rallied from twenty three points down to win the game, the largest come from behind in BC history. The Eagles in their win over Clemson were led by big shots from Brevin Galloway, and a strong second half from Makai Ashton Lanford.

Boston College (7-8, 2-3 ACC) at Louisville (10-7), 4-3 ACC)

  • Date/Time: Wednesday, January 19 at 7:00 p.m. EST
  • Place: KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, Kentucky
  • TV: RSN (NESN or NESN+) (Evan Lepler, Brian Oliver)
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (link here).
  • Radio (Boston College): WEEI 850 AM, Danya Abrams (Color), Josh Maurer (Play by Play)
  • Current Odds: Louisville (-7.5)
  • Last Five: Boston College (1-4), Louisville (2-3)

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Boston College has an 18.8% chance of winning this game

Starting Lineup: Karnik, Ashton-Langford, Langford, Bickerstaff, Zackery

***The game has been delayed, due to a leak in the ceiling with an approximate start time of 8:10***

Join us as we live-blog and discuss the Boston College Eagles and Louisville game here in our liveblog. We will provide updates on the site throughout the game, including big plays, observations, and analysis.

And you can dive into the conversation — it's easy — by simply going to Maroon and Gold Forum, find today's game post and comment along!

It's free! You can share your reactions and observations with our staff, subscribers and fellow members of the BC Bulletin community as we react to the game in real time. We hope you comment, it makes watch alongs an even richer experience, and we want to hear what you have to say about the game. Disagree or agree with me? Leave your thoughts in the forum!

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
BCBulletin

Wake Forest Dominates Boston College 87-57

It was an ugly night for the Eagles at the Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum as BC was crushed by Wake Forest 87-57 on Monday Night. The Eagles never were able to get much of anything going on either end of the floor, shooting 25.4% from the field, while the Demon Deacons had five players score in double figures. Quinten Post led BC with 13 points on the night. Alondes Williams was the leading scorer for both teams, scoring 20 points along with 7 rebounds and 7 assists.
BOSTON, MA
BCBulletin

Morning Bulletin: Former BC Lineman Lands NFL Front Office Job

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.
NFL
BCBulletin

Ryan Poles To Become New GM Of Chicago Bears

Former Executive director of player personnel for the Kansas City Chiefs Ryan Poles is set to become the new Chicago Bears general manager according to multiple media reports. Once a Boston College offensive lineman and graduate assistant at the school Poles is set to replace Ryan Pace who was fired on January 10th.
NFL
BCBulletin

BCBulletin

Boston, MA
279
Followers
976
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

BCBulletin is a FanNation channel covering Boston College athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy