ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Conway: Does the media regret covering up for Biden?

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This...

video.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Biden's press conference gets panned by critics: 'Total disaster'

President Biden spent most of 2021 avoiding press conferences, but he held one on Wednesday, which was panned as being a "total disaster." The White House had high hopes for Biden's press conference on Wednesday — hoping to paint the administration as a less-cloistered outfit that embraces the public and transparency. With Biden's strikingly low popularity numbers, the president was expected to cast himself as a competent leader, who is in touch with the problems of everyday American voters.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox News Network#Llc
Salon

Media messes up coverage of voting rights, blames Biden for GOP's racism

Remember: With Republicans, every accusation is a confession. Nowhere is that more true than in the discourse around fair elections and voting rights, both of which Republicans stand firmly against. On Wednesday, Senate Democrats attempted to pass a bill that would both protect voting rights and strengthen elections against blatant Republican sabotage. In response, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., lied and said that Democrats don't care about "securing citizens' rights," but just "about expanding politicians' power."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Fox News

Tucker Carlson: The world no longer cares what Joe Biden says

Joe Biden shuffled forth from seclusion this afternoon for a rare solo press conference. You may have seen it. It's about as common as Punxsutawney Phil emerging. In fact, according to statisticians who keep track of this sort of thing, it was only his second since taking office a full year ago. And by the end, you were wishing that Joe Biden spoke in public less often.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Tucker Carlson: Mainstream media is turning on Joe Biden

For Joe Biden the past few months amounted to the greatest political disaster of his life. In his case that’s not a small place to be. This is a man with three failed presidential campaigns on his resume, but this year has been different. We don’t mean to overstate it, but you can pick your humiliating ashes and sackcloth world-historic defeat, Stalingrad, Corregidor, Gallipoli and that is pretty much where Joe Biden is right now politically.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Biden 'did nothing' in Wednesday's press conference, spouted 'absurdities': Bongino

"Unfiltered" host Dan Bongino eviscerated President Biden's press conference Wednesday on "Fox News Primetime," saying he "did nothing in this speech." "The most damaging political narratives … for candidates, … politicians, are ones that … destroy some preexisting notion you had of who that person was, right? Well, that works in the other direction, too," Bongino told guest host Pete Hegseth. "If you're a failure - and based on the polling, the majority of Americans right now think Biden is a failure. So that's their preexisting notion now of who he is. What he wanted to do is change that and give a different narrative … It works the other way, too. None of that happened. He did nothing in this speech. Nothing."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

'The Five' on the media and Biden's failures

This is a rush transcript of "The Five" on January 18, 2022. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. JESSE WATTERS: Hello everybody. I'm Jesse Watters along with Greg Gutfeld, Kennedy, Geraldo Rivera and Emily Compagno. It's 5:00 in New York City and this is THE FIVE.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy