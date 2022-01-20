Conway: Does the media regret covering up for Biden?

"Unfiltered" host Dan Bongino eviscerated President Biden's press conference Wednesday on "Fox News Primetime," saying he "did nothing in this speech." "The most damaging political narratives … for candidates, … politicians, are ones that … destroy some preexisting notion you had of who that person was, right? Well, that works in the other direction, too," Bongino told guest host Pete Hegseth. "If you're a failure - and based on the polling, the majority of Americans right now think Biden is a failure. So that's their preexisting notion now of who he is. What he wanted to do is change that and give a different narrative … It works the other way, too. None of that happened. He did nothing in this speech. Nothing."

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 5 DAYS AGO