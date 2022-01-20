ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
XRP – Is $35,000 XRP (Ripple) Really Possible?!

Cover picture for the articleXRP – Is $35,000 XRP (Ripple) Really Possible?!. In this video Ripple (XRP) is discussed. See the XRP News, what XRP is, and if $35,000 XRP is really possible. Ripple is a real-time gross settlement system,...

cryptopolitan.com

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP drops 20 percent, support found at $0.60?

Ripple price analysis is bullish today. XRP/USD continued even lower overnight. Support at $0.60 is currently tested. Ripple price analysis is bullish today as we expect a retracement to follow after a 20 percent loss over the past 2 days. As long as the $0.60 mark is not broken, XRP/USD should see a reaction higher over the next 24 hours.
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

Hopes Of XRP Getting Listed On Coinbase And Robinhood Spurred By Binance With wXRP Integration

On Monday, Binance announced the launch of Wrapped XRP (wXRP) in one of its boldest steps towards improving cross-chain functionality and interoperability yet. “Binance has completed the wXRP integration and has opened deposits for wXRP on Ethereum (ERC20). Please find your assigned XRP deposit addresses on Ethereum Network (ERC20) within the Deposit Crypto page.” The announcement reads.
MARKETS
Cardano
insidebitcoins.com

Ripple Price Prediction: XRP/USD Approaches Critical Support at $0.50

The Ripple price prediction shows that XRP is lacking imminent support within the market and may continue to trade in the red. At the time of writing, XRP/USD is correcting downwards after having hit the resistance at $0.65. However, the king coin (Bitcoin) is seen trading below $35,000 and has an impact on the overall trading volume and market cap as well. Currently, the Ripple coin is exhibiting an intraday dip and bearish move, alongside, lack of support.
MARKETS
The US Sun

What is XRP and why is the price dropping?

CRYPTOCURRENCY XRP has continued its months-long nosedive this week, hitting its lowest price since July. The eighth biggest coin has struggled since early September, losing more than half its value as dozens of cryptocurrencies have floundered. cryptocurrency live blog for the latest Bitcoin updates. Before investing in any cryptocurrency, you...
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

XRP/USD: Selling Storm Throws Ripple into Dangerous Support

XRP/USD has begun trading today hovering within a storm value range. Ripple, likes its major counterparts, has been hit by a strong wave of selling which lasted into the weekend. XRP/USD actually traded near the 53 cents ratio briefly on the 22nd of January and then managed a reversal higher. However, the upwards trajectory, taking into account the results from the past handful of days, is not bullish parade.
MARKETS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
cryptopolitan.com

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP peaks at $0.56, begins to retrace

Ripple price analysis is bullish today. XRP/USD reversed yesterday above $0.56. Strong buying pressure was seen overnight. Ripple price analysis is bullish today as we expect more upside to follow after further downside was rejected yesterday. Therefore, XRP/USD should continue even higher today and retrace even more of the previous loss.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP rejects downside at $0.73, ready to reverse?

Ripple price analysis is bullish today. XRP/USD set another lower low at $0.73 yesterday. Bullish momentum slowly returns. Ripple price analysis is bullish today as we expect the $0.75 local resistance to be broken, potentially opening up the way for further advance. XRP/USD finding low at $0.73 could potentially be the end of the several-day decline for now as bears are finally exhausted.
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

XRP is caught in a wave of selling that could take it to…

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. XRP has been on a strong downtrend since November when it hit highs of $1.34. The weeks that followed saw the $1 area lost to the bears. At press time, the $0.76 area of former demand, which saw a weak bounce for XRP, appeared to have been flipped to a region of supply as well.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

XRP/USD Forecast: Ripple Testing Significant Support Level

Ripple pulled back just a bit on Monday, as we are hanging about the $0.75 level. This is an area that has been supportive more than once, and it makes sense that we would see noisy behavior and stubborn buying pressure. At this point, Ripple looks as if it is getting ready to form the so-called “death cross”, the technical signal when the 50 day EMA starts to cross below the 200 day EMA. That being said, longer-term traders may look to short this market, but at this point I think that you should keep in mind that support and resistance are much more important. Furthermore, the “death cross” tends to be a bit late most of the time.
MARKETS
insidebitcoins.com

Ripple Price Prediction: XRP/USD Must Reclaim $0.80 to Move Higher

The Ripple price prediction continues to battle with the $0.80 level after being supported by the 9-day moving average. At the time of writing, XRP/USD is seen trading at $0.77 around the 9-day moving average. The cryptocurrency is currently moving sideways as it continues to struggle to cross above the 21-day moving average. More so, the attempt to push the coin to the upside shows that the bulls are battling to be in control of the market momentum.
RETAIL
cryptopolitan.com

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP finds support at $0.76, ready to move higher?

Ripple price analysis is bullish today. XRP/USD rejected downside at $0.76. Bulls look to break $0.78 this morning. Ripple price analysis is bullish today as we expect more upside to follow after a retracement to $0.76 yesterday. Likely XRP/USD is now ready to break higher and move to test the previous local high at $0.81.
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

More Wins For XRP As Ripple Gains Access To Email Of Hinman’s Landmark Speech About Ethereum Being A Non-Security

A new turn in Ripple’s ongoing case surfaces. Ripple racked up another victory on Thursday as a federal judge ruled that the fintech startup can access the emails concerning a speech in which a former SEC official declared Ethereum is not a security. The ruling is significant because it could help Ripple make a strong case XRP is also not a security.
MARKETS

