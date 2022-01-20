XRP – Is $35,000 XRP (Ripple) Really Possible?!

Ripple pulled back just a bit on Monday, as we are hanging about the $0.75 level. This is an area that has been supportive more than once, and it makes sense that we would see noisy behavior and stubborn buying pressure. At this point, Ripple looks as if it is getting ready to form the so-called “death cross”, the technical signal when the 50 day EMA starts to cross below the 200 day EMA. That being said, longer-term traders may look to short this market, but at this point I think that you should keep in mind that support and resistance are much more important. Furthermore, the “death cross” tends to be a bit late most of the time.

MARKETS ・ 7 DAYS AGO