Tyson Fury’s interest in a crossover bout with Francis Ngannou has not waned following the UFC heavyweight champion’s successful title defence against Ciryl Gane.Ngannou, widely considered to be the greatest power-puncher in UFC history, stunned fans and pundits on Saturday as he employed an unexpected wrestling gameplan to outpoint former teammate Gane in the main event of UFC 270.In doing so, French-Cameroonian Ngannou unified the heavyweight titles and handed interim champion Gane his first professional defeat.While Ngannou, 35, did not produce the kind of spectacular knockout that many felt he would need to win – and to boost interest in...

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO