DES MOINES, Iowa — On Thursday, Secretary of State Paul Pate announced a new statewide coalition between businesses that he hopes will end human trafficking in Iowa. Pate said several of the state's largest trade organizations have already joined Iowa Businesses Against Trafficking (IBAT). Membership is open to any business or nonprofit that operates in the state and "shares a commitment to taking steps to promote awareness of human trafficking and the Iowa Safe at Home program," he said in a release.

IOWA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO