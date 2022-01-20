ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston College Can't Find Offense, Falls to Louisville 67-54

By A.J. Black
BCBulletin
BCBulletin
 5 days ago

Boston College struggled on the offensive side of the ball, and Louisville shot well in the second half to defeat the Eagles 67-54. Makai Ashton Langford was the leader on offense, finishing the night with 22 points. Sydney Curry was the top scorer for the Cardinals, finishing the night with 13 points. With the loss BC falls to 7-9 on the season.

After an hour delay due to a leak in the ceiling of the YUM! Center, Boston College looked sluggish coming out to start the game. Even though the Eagles couldn't find their shot in the first half, shooting 29%, but Louisville also struggled. In a low scoring half, the Cards only had a two point lead heading into halftime.

The Cardinals started to figure things out in the second half, getting their offense going both down low and from outside. While the Eagles couldn't get anything going, struggling both from the free throw line (12-22), and three pointers (4-20). Ashton-Langford kept BC in the game, but he could only do so much as Louisville built up a lead and put the game away.

With the loss, the Eagles fall to 2-4 in the ACC. The Eagles will return home on Saturday when they play Virginia Tech at Conte Forum.

BCBulletin

Boston College vs. Wake Forest: Live Updates

It's a battle between two ACC foes as Boston College (8-9, 3-4 ACC) takes on Wake Forest Demon Deacons (16-4, 6-3 ACC) in Winston Salem, North Carolina. The Eagles, who have recently been playing well scored a 68-63 win over Virginia Tech on Saturday. In that game center James Karnik led the way for BC with a career high 26 points, while senior guard Makai Ashton Langford continues to be the offensive spark plug for the Eagles.
BOSTON, MA
BCBulletin

Karnik Sets Career High, Boston College Downs Virginia Tech 68-63

Boston College earned their third ACC win of the season on Saturday 68-63. Center/forward James Karnik was unstoppable, shooting 10/12 for a career high 26 points while also scoring his 1,000th career point. Guard Makai Ashton Langford continued his strong play with 18 points. The Eagles fell behind early, with...
BOSTON, MA
BCBulletin

Boston College vs. Virginia Tech: Final Thoughts & Predictions

Boston College (7-9, 2-4 ACC) returns home on Saturday afternoon to take on the Virginia Tech Hokies (10-7, 2-4 ACC). The Eagles are coming off a loss to Louisville 67-54, in which they struggled to shoot the ball. Virginia Tech on the other hand are on a two game winning streak, with victories over NC State and Notre Dame.
BOSTON, MA
BCBulletin

Boston College DB Jalon Williams Set School Record At Track & Field Event

Boston College defensive back Jalon Williams, also a new member of the Track and Field team, set a school record on Saturday at the Battle in Beantown. The sophomore broke the school record for the 60m dash, running a 6.91 in his initial heat, and a 6.85 in the finals. He earned a fourth place finish after shattering the school record that had been held for twenty years.
BOSTON, MA
