Both teams started this game hot offensively and the Cards were behind 21-22 at the end of the first quarter. Then Louisville played Louisville defense and went on a 23-1 run to end the quarter up 44-26. The final quarter was a bit of a slog. The officials started calling loads of fouls and Louisville went cold. Hopefully this is not becoming a trend.

