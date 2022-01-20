Person shot during attempted robbery, suspect loose

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – A person was shot during an attempted robbery at an Oklahoma City convenience store.

Police were called to a convenience store in the 2800 block of North Martin Luther King Avenue, Wednesday night.

The scene of a shooting at a convenience store in Oklahoma City.

An Oklahoma City Police Department official said the victim was shot in a lower extremity.

The official did not say whether the victim is the store’s clerk or someone else.

The suspect is still on the loose.

A suspect description has not been provided.

