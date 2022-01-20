ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women’s basketball trailblazer Lusia Harris passes at age 66

Lusia Harris, the only woman to be drafted by the NBA, dies at age 66

Lusia Harris was the most dominant female basketball player in the country from 1974 to 1977, scoring the first points in the Women’s Basketball Olympic debut and leading Delta State to three consecutive championship titles. Harris was drafted by the New Orleans Jazz and became the first Black woman ever inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame. Harris, a pioneer and “Queen of Basketball,” died in Mississippi at the age of 66. Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist remembers a life well lived.Jan. 23, 2022.
Rest in peace Lusia “Lucy” Harris

A true pioneer in the world of women’s basketball has passed on but leaves behind an indelible and trailblazing legacy that will not be forgotten. Lusia “Lucy” Harris, a star in women’s college basketball in the 1970’s who became the first and only woman drafted into the NBA, died at the age of 66 on Tuesday.
Lusia Harris, dominant 1970s women's basketball star who was drafted by the NBA, dies at 66

Lusia Harris, one of the most acclaimed female basketball players of the 1970s, who led Mississippi’s Delta State University to three consecutive national championships, scored the first points in a women’s Olympic basketball game and was drafted by an NBA team, died Tuesday in Greenwood, Miss., where she lived. She was 66.
