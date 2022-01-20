Women’s basketball trailblazer Lusia Harris passes at age 66

A college basketball fan was kicked out of a game this week and banned from future events after making anti-Asian racist gestures at other fans.During a game at Northwestern University, a fan of the visiting University of Wisconsin Badgers was seen giving the home team fans the middle finger and making racist gestures.There were audible gasps from fans and the incident went viral on TikTok and Twitter.When confronted by Northwestern security, the man refused to leave and was eventually escorted out by police, making the gestures again as he left the arena.Alyssa Eckels, a freshman at Northwestern, was in...

SOCIETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO