ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Kemp Center for the Arts offering anime art classes for all ages

By Markeshia Jackson
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rd1lL_0dqUbAxr00

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — The Arts Council of Wichita Falls offers art classes of every genre, but it’s the art of anime that program coordinator Kristine Thueson said is taking everyone by storm.

“I can remember twenty years ago anime was this weird Japanese thing that people who were interested in Japanese culture or that specific kind of drawing, they knew what it was and they were familiar with it,” Thueson said.

Anime refers to a style of cartoon that is produced or inspired by Japanese animation. Its growing popularity is why Thueson said she knew they had to offer it.

“It’s very popular with the kids, and it’s a really good entry way for some of those students who may feel like art isn’t really their thing,” Thueson said.

Old Young County Jail placed on “Most Endangered Places” list

The success of the anime class, Thueson said, is in large part to art instructor Kelly Land, a lover of everything anime.

“Teaching here at the Kemp Center, one of my friends approached me about teaching anime classes here, and I was like ‘Okay, that sounds like a dream come true’,” Land said.

Land gets to live out that dream every class that she spends with her students, like Lorelei Mitchell.

“Some number of years ago I couldn’t draw, I couldn’t sketch or anything,” Mitchell said. “I could kind of just draw stick figures and that was about it, and my mom signed me up to get into this, and that’s how I got here, and it feels great I can make stuff now.”

Seeing that progress is something these students and Land never get tired of seeing.

“The principles that I show them can continue past them being in class, and I tell my students that all the time,” Land said. “It’s one thing for me to teach you in class, but you have to take it home, practice it and keep it with you.”

Wichita Falls sushi bar opens new location downtown

The program has become one the council is immensely proud of.

“We can have kids right here in Wichita Falls who are able to interact with this art form that comes from a completely different culture; it’s wonderful,” Thueson said.

The Arts Council plans to continue teaching everyone to embrace this different, yet beautiful, form of art.

For details on how you can attend the next anime art class offered by the Arts Council, check out their website here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Texoma's Homepage

Envy Med Spa cuts ribbon, celebrates two years

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Typically to receive certain aesthetic and laser treatments, you would have to head to the metroplex but you certainly don’t anymore! Envy Med Spa located on the second floor of the oil & gas building in downtown Wichita Falls celebrated with an official ribbon-cutting Friday. Although it actually fell on Envy’s […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Wichita Falls, TX
Wichita Falls, TX
Sports
Wichita Falls, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
Wichita Falls, TX
Entertainment
Texoma's Homepage

Central Texas business owner appears on Shark Tank

BURNET, Texas – A Central Texan is living her entrepreneur life after pitching her invention on Shark Tank. Like many great ideas, her creation of the Lion Latch came out of necessity back in 2015. Since then, she’s been able to grow her business so much that it’s now her full-time job. “I caught a […]
TEXAS STATE
Texoma's Homepage

COVID-19 cases continue to trend down in WFISD

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Independent School District Monday, January 24, reported on their COVID-19 tracking website 275 total active cases in the district. The site reports 167 active cases among students and 108 active cases among staff members. The number of active cases at each WFISD school is listed below: SCHOOL NAME […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Class#Japanese Anime#Arts Council#Kfdx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Cartoons
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Education
Texoma's Homepage

WFISD reports over 320 active COVID-19 cases in the district

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Independent School District Friday, January 21, reported on their COVID-19 tracking website 322 total active cases in the district. The site reports 191 active cases among students and 131 active cases among staff members. The number of active cases at each WFISD school is listed below: SCHOOL NAME […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

MSU Texas sees record number of omicron cases

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Class has been in session for less than two weeks at MSU and already students are setting records on campus. “We’ve had a big, big rush. In fact, over the weekend last weekend, we set a record for the most active cases amongst students in the last two years since the […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
842K+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy