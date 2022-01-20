ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Michael Mann’s ‘Heat’ Sequel Novel to Be Released in August

By Umberto Gonzalez
TheWrap
TheWrap
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Michael Mann has written a combined prequel and sequel to his landmark 1995 crime film “Heat,” to be published by Harper Collins on Aug. 9. The new book is not a retelling of the original film but a story set both before and after the events of...

www.thewrap.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Heat’ Fans Rejoice: Michael Mann & Meg Gardiner Novel ‘Heat 2’ Has August 9 Pub Date And Will Detail Lives Of Characters Before & After 1995 Crime Classic

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Mann is ready to rip on Heat 2, a novel he has written with Edgar-winner Meg Gardiner that expands the tapestry of his 1995 crime classic film. The surprise here: the novel coming August 9 from William Morrow through the HarperCollins-based Michael Mann Books imprint will tell an original story about the lives of the characters in that movie both before and after the events depicted in the movie. (Watch the book’s trailer, accompanied by Moby’s ‘God Moving Over the Face of the Water,’ the famed final music that plays at the film’s end). To those like myself who’ve...
MOVIES
TheWrap

TheWrap-Up Podcast: Nanfu Wang and Megan Mylan On Their Powerful Oscar Shortlisted Documentaries

Episode 57: Plus, a look at the 2022 award season and a preview of the Sundance Film Festival. This week on “TheWrap-Up,” host Sharon Waxman and special guest co-host and TheWrap contributing editor Ben Svetkey talk the 2022 award season, which is currently taking shape with the Oscars set to have a host again and award show nominations being announced left and right.
MOVIES
Deadline

Sundance Review: Keke Palmer & Common In ‘Alice’

Krystin Ver Linden’s debut movie Alice arrives with the assurance that it is based on true events, one of those vague guarantees that lingers in the back of your mind while the movie unspools and what you think you’re watching turns out to be something very, very different. Factuality is often a moot point in cinema—with his legendarily terrible 1957 space vampire flick Plan 9 from Outer Space, Ed Wood even tried reverse-psychology, asking viewers, “Can you prove that it didn’t happen?” But with a slick slave drama-slash-revenge thriller it immediately raises questions of taste and decency: is this really...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Trejo
Person
Tom Noonan
Person
Al Pacino
Person
Val Kilmer
Person
Michael Mann
Person
Jon Voight
Person
Shane Salerno
Person
Meg Gardiner
Person
Ashley Judd
TheWrap

‘Nothing Compares’ Film Review: Heartbreaking Sinead O’Connor Documentary Is Sadly Timely

“Nothing Compares,” the documentary about Sinead O’Connor that premiered at the virtual 2022 Sundance Film Festival on Friday, is a movie that is both timely and curiously out of time. It’s a potent film that explores the roots of the brilliant but troubled Irish singer, who’s been back in the news recently with the suicide of her teenage son and her own hospitalization, but it also turns her recent years into an afterthought, bypassing many of the highs and lows that led her here over the last two decades.
MOVIES
The Independent

Sundance Film Festival: Buzzy horrors, stunning documentaries and a few misfires – day 1 to 3 recap

Settling down to a film festival without leaving the house is a strange prospect. But due to the spread of Omicron, this is how everyone is experiencing this year’s Sundance Film Festival.Organisers have gone above and beyond to ensure the best viewing experience possible for virtual attendees and the filmmakers, whose films are being shown as part of the line-up.Sundance has long been the launchpad for many big films – The Blair Witch Project, Little Miss Sunshine, and Get Out to name just three – and this year’s programme hopes to follow suit: it’s a stacked list of world premieres, whether...
MOVIES
Deadline

Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith & More Join ‘Murder Mystery 2’; Adeel Akhtar, John Kani To Return For Netflix Sequel

Mark Strong (Cruella, 1917), Mélanie Laurent (6 Underground, Inglorious Basterds), Jodie Turner-Smith (After Yang, Queen & Slim), Kuhoo Verma (Plan B, The Big Sick), Enrique Arce (Money Heist, Terminator: Dark Fate), Tony Goldwyn (The Hot Zone: Anthrax, King Richard), Annie Mumolo (Queenpins, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar) and Zurin Villanueva (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Detroit) have joined the cast of Murder Mystery 2, with Adeel Akhtar (The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, Sweet Tooth) and John Kani (The Lion King, Black Panther) set to reprise their respective roles as The Maharajah and Colonel Ulenga. The actors will star alongside Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, who...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oscar Winner#Taiwanese#South American#Lapd#Marine Corp Service#The Chicago Pd
Deadline

Sundance Review: Bradley Rust Gray’s ‘blood’

Albeit beautifully shot and made tolerable by the warm presence of Carla Juri in the leading role, blood is a frustratingly indulgent study of emotional recovery after the loss of a loved one. This fourth feature by Bradley Rust Gray is splendidly appointed with locations in Japan and Iceland and an appreciation of emotional openness expressed by all the characters. All the same, the mostly short scenes of recent widow Chloe handling her grief day by day possess little compelling drama and are handicapped by a scruffy Japanese male lead who just doesn’t match up with his appealing female counterpart...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Murder Mystery 2’ Adds Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, Tony Goldwyn and Enrique Arce

As Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston get embroiled in another international caper for “Murder Mystery 2,” the Netflix sequel has rounded out its ensemble cast. Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, Kuhoo Verma, Enrique Arce, Tony Goldwyn, Annie Mumolo and Zurin Villanueva have signed on for second installment, with Adeel Akhtar’s Maharajah and John Kani’s Colonel Ulenga returning. “Murder Mystery” was a massive hit for Netflix, breaking viewership records upon its 2019 debut with the streamer reporting close to 30.9 million households tuned in over the first 3 days of release. “Murder Mystery 2” will be directed by Jeremy Garelick from a...
MOVIES
TheWrap

Ivory Aquino Joins ‘Batgirl’ as DC Films’ First Transgender Star

Warner Bros. and DC Films have cast Ivory Aquino in the upcoming HBO Max film “Batgirl,” in the first transgender role ever in a DC Comics film. Aquino will play Alysia Yeoh, a trans woman and roommate of Barbara Gordon who was introduced in the “Batgirl” comics by writer Gail Simone and artist Ardian Syaf in 2011. Leslie Grace, who will play Batgirl in the film, leaked Aquino’s casting via a set photo on Instagram with the actress tagged in the picture, which was titled “Barbara and Alysia.”
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Vietnam
IndieWire

‘Resurrection’ Review: Rebecca Hall and Tim Roth Face Off in Impressively Deranged Psychological Thriller

Fiendishly splitting the difference between the kind of low-rent parental vigilante movies that will always live on basic cable, and the kind of high-brow polymorphic freakouts that all but died with Andrzej Żuławski, Andrew Semans’ aptly named “Resurrection” may never quite reach “Possession” levels of psychic collapse (what does?), but it sure gets a hell of a lot closer than the broad familiarity of its setup might lead you to expect. In fact, the first act of . There have been any number of basic psychological thrillers about strong women who get dismissed as “hysterical” and/or gaslit into self-doubt when they...
MOVIES
TheWrap

The 7 Best New Movies on Amazon Prime Video in January 2022

It’s easy to feel like there’s nothing left to watch, after getting caught up on everything during the holidays (and something of a deficit when it comes new movies and television shows). But fear not! There are still plenty of certifiable classics and catalog favorites to dip into, for the first or hundredth time.
MOVIES
Deadline

Sundance Review: Amy Poehler Directs A Touching Documentary Portrait Of ‘Lucy And Desi’

Apparently it is the season to celebrate the iconic marriage and professional relationship of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. Aaron Sorkin wrote and directed a penetrating, funny, revealing, and ultimately moving film, Being The Ricardos which covers a lot of ground in the Lucy/Desi world using dramatic license to place several real events in their lives all in the course of one week of production on I Love Lucy. Although starring Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as the iconic pair, it felt quite real and actually was as you discover watching Amy Poehler’s marvelous love letter to their lives and times in Lucy And Desi, which like Ricardos will be...
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

Review: Darren Mann’s ARCTIC VOID

I never heard of ARCTIC VOID before tonight, but when I stumbled across it on demand – I knew I had to give it a shot. Two Doors Down and Level 3 Productions brought an interesting scifi-thriller-horror-drama to life on January 14th 2022, and it definitely spoke to me in a whole “the world we don’t know about is creepy” sort of way. I was expecting ARCTIC VOID to lean into the science fiction genre more than any other, but the elements that made up the backing story are truly disturbing if you know enough to realize they just may be based on true events. Written by Michael Weaver based on the story by Darren Mann and Paul Jones, ARCTIC VOID finds a large exploratory vessel sailing through the Arctic waters near Norway. Students, world travelers, random people and a small television crew – our main characters – are taking in the icy wonders of the region when suddenly they all disappear. Belongings remain, but even the captain of the shift is MIA. Forced to look for help at the nearest coastal village, the television crew finds that their terrifying journey is just beginning.
MOVIES
TheWrap

Shudder Acquires Sundance Psychological Horror Film ‘Speak No Evil’

Ahead of its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, the rights to psychological horror film “Speak No Evil” have been acquired by Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thriller and supernatural thrillers. An official selection of Sundance Midnight, “Speak No Evil” is written and...
MOVIES
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
19K+
Followers
21K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy