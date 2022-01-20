Michael Mann’s ‘Heat’ Sequel Novel to Be Released in August

I never heard of ARCTIC VOID before tonight, but when I stumbled across it on demand – I knew I had to give it a shot. Two Doors Down and Level 3 Productions brought an interesting scifi-thriller-horror-drama to life on January 14th 2022, and it definitely spoke to me in a whole “the world we don’t know about is creepy” sort of way. I was expecting ARCTIC VOID to lean into the science fiction genre more than any other, but the elements that made up the backing story are truly disturbing if you know enough to realize they just may be based on true events. Written by Michael Weaver based on the story by Darren Mann and Paul Jones, ARCTIC VOID finds a large exploratory vessel sailing through the Arctic waters near Norway. Students, world travelers, random people and a small television crew – our main characters – are taking in the icy wonders of the region when suddenly they all disappear. Belongings remain, but even the captain of the shift is MIA. Forced to look for help at the nearest coastal village, the television crew finds that their terrifying journey is just beginning.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO