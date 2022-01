BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Forky saves the day in “Toy Story 4” by making the first day of Kindergarten bearable for the main character, Bonnie. The movie came out in 2019 and chances are, if you are reading this, your child has been watching it on repeat ever since. There are lots of lovable versions of Forky toys on the market. If you are looking for an especially fun interactive version, the Disney Store Forky Interactive Talking Action Figure is your best bet.

SHOPPING ・ 4 DAYS AGO