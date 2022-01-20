First conversations

Before we started designing anything, we knew the board was going to be called ‘Blossom’. Flowers were an obvious choice, and they are very in-trend, especially last year. We saw flowers everywhere, from Tyler The Creator to Louis Vuitton, so I thought that as a lot of cool as people were doing it right, we could mess around somewhere else. I was talking to Gus Englhorn and Estée Preda, who are some of the most creative people I know. They listen really well, and I think people like that are worth so much. So yeah, I was thinking of insects and wondering how we could do a board that’s kind of abstract. I just thought that the butterfly was a beautiful creature and a very interesting shape to play around with. When they dance, they don’t really have an up or a down. So when the board is doing 360s and spinning through the air, it sort of turns into this mush of colour, like a kaleidoscope. Something beautiful and abstract. When a nicely designed car drives quickly past you, you just see nice lines, but you can’t take in the details until it stops. You might just glimpse it for a second, but you’ll still be able to know that it was something special.

PETS ・ 9 DAYS AGO