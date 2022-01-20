ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

First conversations

By Deven Parikh
Michigan Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you remember your first day of college? I do. I remember nervously pacing through the dining hall, deciding where to sit. Even behind my free “Welcome to Michigan” mask, I concealed my smile of bubbly excitement, hoping to be seen as “cool.” I was energized yet quiet, nervous yet ready,...

www.michigandaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
foxla.com

Changing the conversation about Autism

For some people it's very difficult to talk about autism but Eric Garcia, who is autistic, says when those discussions take place many of those same people get it wrong. He talks about all of that in his new book 'We're Not Broken: Changing the Autism Conversation'.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
osceolasun.com

Responses to a conversation with our readers

A couple of weeks ago my goal was to engage our audience and learn more about their reading habits. The focus of my Editor’s column was a conversation to our readers that included a request for comments to these questions:. Where do you get most of your news from?
EDUCATION
kuaf.com

A Conversation About Creativity and Community

Manic Episodes: Welcoming Conversations About Important Subjects. In the season finale of Undisciplined, we look back on some past conversations about music and its impact on African and African American Studies. Plus, a look ahead at our next season. Host: Caree Banton. Guests: Scot Brown, Valandra, Osyrus Bolly. Producer: Matthew...
TV & VIDEOS
yoursun.com

Huey tours inspire conversation

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Saturday in January, the Military Heritage Museum presents hands-on tours of the Bell UH-1H Huey medical helicopter, temporarily hosted at the Military Heritage Museum. Vietnam veterans, who flew in the “Huey” will give hands-on tours and share details of the Huey and its use in the Vietnam War. The United States sent more than 7,000 Bell UH-1 helicopters to Vietnam. Thousands never came back. And nearly 50 years later, only a few hundred of those Vietnam-era Hueys remain.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Michigan Daily

Undecided major = failure?

When I returned from break, after three weeks of not seeing the people I had spent every second with for five months, you can imagine there was a lot to catch up on. Besides updates about life back home and the exchange of new schedules, there was one change that stood out amongst the other news: many of them had decided to change their major. I found it very strange to see so many of my friends returning to campus with a newfound change in the direction that they wanted to take their lives in. It made me start to think about all the people I knew and wonder: how many of them had changed their career paths in the last few months? Let’s just say, those who had stuck with their intended major were in the minority.
COLLEGES
hawaiipublicradio.org

The Conversation: Revisiting Kalaupapa

Kehaulani Lum, a board member of Ka ʻOhana O Kalaupapa, talks about her connection to three residents of the settlement, and the fundraising effort for a memorial to honor those who lived there | Full Article. Sister Alicia and Sister Barbara Jean, two of the last nuns living in...
KALAUPAPA, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cafeteria#College Freshman#American
The Independent

Voices: My anti-romance book snobbery was rooted in internalised misogyny

After the birth of my children, my brain felt frazzled. I no longer had the attention span to focus on reading the words and thoughts of my all-time favourite authors, like Maya Angelou and Toni Morrison.My book purchases were largely led by my snobbery. As I kept buying more of them and adding to my ever-increasing (and unrealistically large) pile of books that I would likely never read, I never stopped to think about why I was doing it.I wasn’t buying books to enjoy them. They didn’t bring me happiness. Instead, the unread books on my nightstand served as a...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Michigan Daily

What CAPS gets wrong

My whole life I’ve struggled with mental health. As a child, sometimes I would start feeling really sad and I wouldn’t know why. When I was about 8 years old, my parents got me a royal blue iPod Nano. It had my Dad’s music library — mostly dad rock and some stuff from the 90s.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Hey, women in STEM, let’s form an alliance

Misogyny in academia is a special breed, even in “progressive” universities. What makes misogyny in academia unique is the unnecessary competition between different fields, particularly STEM and liberal arts: which is more necessary, which is more lucrative, which is more ethical and all sorts of other superlatives. As a woman with a liberal arts major, I not only often feel this competition, but also experience and witness internalized misogyny between women in STEM and women in liberal arts. The debate between STEM vs. liberal arts inaccurately reflects the true value of academics, and worsens misogyny by keeping us occupied with in-fighting instead of fighting patriarchal structures.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Michigan Daily

Click! This moment matters

In the past few months, I have developed the habit of instinctually tapping my thumbs against my other fingers, as if I’m pantomiming a crab, or my hand is a pair of tongs grabbing at a piece of air. I think I adopted this mannerism as an iteration of...
ENTERTAINMENT
fairoaksranchtx.org

Coffee, Conversation & Fellowship

Council members Michelle Bliss, Chesley Muenchow, and Scott Parker will be hosting a Coffee, Conversation and Fellowship event on Tuesday, January 18th from 5-7pm at Spotted Deer. Everyone is welcome to attend, ask questions, share concerns or just hang out and enjoy good fellowship on The Ranch.
FOOD & DRINKS
psychologytoday.com

Is a Serious Emotional Issue Reason to Leave Your Lover?

If your partner has serious emotional issues, you may consider leaving or staying with some conditions. Pointing fingers and making critical judgments about what happens in love relationships is often pointless. You may request that your partner commit to one psychologist and visit along with them to get a professional...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
InspireMore

‘His cancer is back and it’s not good.’ Our time was ending, but I wanted my daddy to walk me down the aisle.’: Daughter stages tearful ‘fake wedding’ for dying father

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “February 2017, our whole world and outlook on life was changed forever. What started as a normal family dinner, became a night I will never forget. I saw fear in my mom’s eyes as my dad said, ‘Come in the living room. We need to tell you all something.’ I couldn’t believe it when the word ‘cancer‘ came out of his mouth. We were oblivious. My dad had been sick on and off with what he thought was allergies that wouldn’t go away. Dad worked at a hospital, so he went to an ENT there. The doctor found a lump in his throat and decided they needed to do a biopsy. He did this without telling anyone, as he did not want us to be worried about him. The news came back that it was cancerous, and he needed to see an oncologist for scans and a treatment plan immediately.
CANCER
Vox

The hidden lesson in the new free Covid-19 tests

This is an excerpt from the newsletter for The Weeds. To sign up for a weekly dive into policy and its effects on people, click here. This week, the Biden administration rolled out a plan to send up to four free Covid-19 tests to every household in America. But you...
PUBLIC HEALTH
methodmag.com

Blossom - A Conversation with Niels Schack

Before we started designing anything, we knew the board was going to be called ‘Blossom’. Flowers were an obvious choice, and they are very in-trend, especially last year. We saw flowers everywhere, from Tyler The Creator to Louis Vuitton, so I thought that as a lot of cool as people were doing it right, we could mess around somewhere else. I was talking to Gus Englhorn and Estée Preda, who are some of the most creative people I know. They listen really well, and I think people like that are worth so much. So yeah, I was thinking of insects and wondering how we could do a board that’s kind of abstract. I just thought that the butterfly was a beautiful creature and a very interesting shape to play around with. When they dance, they don’t really have an up or a down. So when the board is doing 360s and spinning through the air, it sort of turns into this mush of colour, like a kaleidoscope. Something beautiful and abstract. When a nicely designed car drives quickly past you, you just see nice lines, but you can’t take in the details until it stops. You might just glimpse it for a second, but you’ll still be able to know that it was something special.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy