St. Louis mom in cold apartment gets heat turned on after You Paid For It report

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis mom said her heat is finally on after dealing with cold temperatures in her apartment.

Jennifer McCray called FOX 2’s You Paid For It Team on Monday with her problem, saying the landlord had issues fixing the boiler.

“I knew that the temperature was going to drop to the single digits tonight, and I didn’t know what else to do, I didn’t know who else to call,” McCray said.

The You Paid For It Team put a thermostat in her apartment that read 46 degrees. We first talked to the property manager who vowed to fix the problem, but the heat kept going back out.

“Well after she talked to you she got the heat to working,” McCray told FOX 2’s Elliott Davis.

Now, her apartment that had been cold for months, off and on, is warm.

Property Owner Penny Andrews said in a statement: “I feel really happy that we got this situation handled quickly. It’s of the utmost importance to us to have working heat and water. This is a basic right of all tenants.”

McCray also thanked FOX 2, saying:” You guys are helping me out. I appreciate everything.”

