The Amazing Race 33 episode 5 preview: Who’s taking the plunge?

Why did Taylor & Isaiah leave The Amazing Race 33 prior to the start of episode 4? We know this is a question a lot of people have. Of course, before we dive into anything more here, it’s important to get into the context of it all. Tonight’s episode filmed 19 months after the conclusion of episode 3 and because of that, so much changed in the world and the lives of these racers. It’s not easy to go back out on a trip around the world when you’ve already left your life once to do. That’s without even thinking about having to come back during a global pandemic; as great as the race is, we can’t blame any team who opted to sit the relaunch out. There are four teams that did it, and Taylor & Isaiah’s departure is sad because they had a TON of potential. They’re athletic, smart, and know each other extremely well.

