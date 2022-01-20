ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Amazing Race 33 episode 5 preview: Who’s taking the plunge?

Cover picture for the articleAs we prepare for The Amazing Race 33 episode 5, it’s fair to see things continue to evolve in this different era of the show. Yet, there’s some irony here — despite having 19 months off, Michael & Moe still ended up being eliminated first for the second time this season....

Our Kind of People season 1 episode 12 spoilers: The epic finale

As you prepare four Our Kind of People season 1 episode 12 on Fox next week, there is one message we want to pass along: Brace yourselves. This is the dramatic finale, one where Angela could start to get closer to completing her quest. Will she learn what happened between Teddy and Eve so many years ago? Can she find some element of closure.
Is The Amazing Race new tonight on CBS with season 33 episode 3?

Is The Amazing Race new tonight on CBS? Are going to get a chance to dive further into season 33? We would understand some confusion; why? It’s all due to the way the schedule was sorted out by the folks at the network. For all of those wondering why...
What teams did not return to The Amazing Race 33?

Airing on CBS and Paramount+ in 2022, The Amazing Race is back for its 33rd season. There’s a $1m prize at stake and 11 teams wanting to win it. The teams of two have to race against each other to make it to locations around the world first. The...
The Amazing Race 33 episode 3 video: Teams vs. manual transmission

As you prepare for The Amazing Race 33 episode 3 airing on CBS in a matter of days, it’s clear that the teams are going to facing a unique threat. To be specific, this is one that many competitors in the past face also faced: Manual transmission. There aren’t...
The Race Shuts Down! Who Went Home on The Amazing Race Last Night?

After a big two-hour premiere in London, The Amazing Race headed north to try some kilts on for size. It was an intense day in Glasgow, as self-driving combined with some task difficulty led to a heartbreaking elimination. But things got even more emotional when everyone got sent home for over a year-and-a-half, and we got to see both the departure and re-arrival of the teams at the end of the night.
Who Did Not Return to 'The Amazing Race' Season 33 After the Filming Break?

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 33 of The Amazing Race. Season 33 of The Amazing Race is truly unlike any other, as production shut down in Scotland in February 2020 due to the ongoing spread of COVID-19. While the teams, crew members, and host Phil Keoghan likely only anticipated taking a few weeks off, filming was on hold for 19 months.
The Amazing Race 33 episode 4 video: Phil Keoghan on returning teams

Tomorrow night, The Amazing Race 33 is going to be back with episode 4, and it’s going to feel both similar and different at the same time. First things first, let’s map out what will be relatively similar to what you’ve seen in the past: International travel. The fundamental premise of the series remains the same, as teams of two will compete in challenges from one country to the next. A number of familiar Race elements, like Roadblocks and Detours, will probably still be included.
TV Preview: ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ [Season 14 / Episode 3]

Start your engines because season 14 of ‘Ru Paul’s Drag Race’ is here. The Emmy Award-winning series sees the groundbreaking drag force lead the latest search for America’s Next Top Drag Superstar. Like millions across the globe, we’re already glued to screens and loving the array...
Euphoria season 2 episode 3 spoilers: ‘Ruminations: Big and Little Bullys’

Curious to learn a little bit more about Euphoria season 2 episode 3? It is coming to HBO this weekend, and it could feature Rue taking on a variety of different roles. Let us begin here with a look at the title, since this one is intriguing in its own way: “Ruminations: Big and Little Bullys.” (For the record, the word “bullies” is spelled that way on purpose.) This seems to be a reference to a piece of art from Robert Rauschenberg, which shouldn’t be too big of a surprise given the influence that things like art and music have on this show. Euphoria is a complicated tapestry built on characters, themes, and issues facing a lot of young people out there.
The Blacklist season 9 episode 10: When to expect more details!

If you’re like us, there is a great chance you’re really eager to learn more about The Blacklist season 9 episode 10 on NBC. How can you not after the way this past one ended?. Unfortunately, it does feel like we’re going to be waiting a while to...
Ordinary Joe season 1 finale: Show EP on season 2 renewal hopes

With the Ordinary Joe season 1 finale coming onto NBC tomorrow, what better time than the present to start discussing season 2 hopes? It goes without saying that a LOT of people out there will want more of Music Joe, Cop Joe, and Nurse Joe in some shape or form. The James Wolk series has built up an incredibly loyal following, and we of course would like to see where things go from here.
Singing Cops get second chance at ‘The Amazing Race’

If you’ve been following Sweet Buffalo over the years than you already know that the Buffalo Singing Cops are two of our all time favorite people! We were one of the first news outlets to share the dynamic duo singing in Salsarita’s in Buffalo in 2019 and then when they first appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres show we shared that good news with you too!
The Amazing Race 33 episode 4: Why did Taylor & Isaiah leave the show?

Why did Taylor & Isaiah leave The Amazing Race 33 prior to the start of episode 4? We know this is a question a lot of people have. Of course, before we dive into anything more here, it’s important to get into the context of it all. Tonight’s episode filmed 19 months after the conclusion of episode 3 and because of that, so much changed in the world and the lives of these racers. It’s not easy to go back out on a trip around the world when you’ve already left your life once to do. That’s without even thinking about having to come back during a global pandemic; as great as the race is, we can’t blame any team who opted to sit the relaunch out. There are four teams that did it, and Taylor & Isaiah’s departure is sad because they had a TON of potential. They’re athletic, smart, and know each other extremely well.
How to Watch “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 14, episode 3

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 continues tonight at 8/7c on VH1. Who will be the next drag superstar? Register for Philo and FuboTV to stream this year’s fight for the coveted crown and $100,000 prize. RuPaul’s Drag Race invites a group of talented drag artists to partake in...
The Amazing Race 33's Michael Norwood and Moe Badger Reveal the Unseen Reason Behind Their Elimination

Pack your bags, because The Amazing Race is back! Every week, Parade’s Mike Bloom will bring you interviews with the team most recently eliminated from the race. Though reprises often exist in music, they’re not often found on a show like The Amazing Race. Luckily for singing cops Michael Norwood and Armonde “Moe” Badger, they now have experience with both. The two had a night to remember on the very first leg of the race, getting eliminated. They were granted a second chance, though, returning in lieu of several teams not being able to do so in the post-pandemic race restart. Unfortunately for Michael and Moe, the second verse was the same as the first, though they went out on a higher note than last time.
