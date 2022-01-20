The World According to Jeff Goldblum season 3: Is it renewed, canceled?

Following the finale today, can you expect The Challenge All Stars season 3 to happen at Paramount+? Or, is this the end of the road?. We don’t think we have to spend too much time dealing with the minutiae of whether or not the show is coming back — it seems to be a sure thing. The Challenge is arguably the biggest franchise that MTV has save for a billion repeats of Ridiculousness, and we think they want the off-shoot to have just as long a life. It’s a jolt of nostalgia for people who remember the earlier years of this show, which has a very important role in reality TV history.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO