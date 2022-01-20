Asian stocks rise after China rate cuts, Japan export gain

The Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX, also known as Wall Street's fear gauge—is on track for its sharpest gain to start a year on record and its biggest monthly surge since the COVID pandemic took hold two years.
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares skidded Tuesday following a volatile day on Wall Street. Inflation-fighting measures from the Federal Reserve and the possibility of conflict between Russia and Ukraine are overhanging markets. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 slipped 2.0% in morning trading to 27,027.23. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dropped 2.3% to...
China's deployment of J-16D jets into Taiwan's air defence zone this week marked the first sighting of the new high-tech warplanes, Taipei confirmed Tuesday, their electronic-jamming equipment posing a fresh threat to the island. Among the 13 observed on Monday were two J-16D jets, which the ministry confirmed Tuesday to AFP was the first time the high-tech warplanes had been seen in action.
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks finished a volatile day slightly higher on Monday after reversing a steep slide caused by uncertainty over inflation-fighting measures from the Federal Reserve and the possibility of conflict between Russia and Ukraine. A late-day buying spree pushed the benchmark S&P 500 index to a...
BEIJING (AP) — Less than two weeks before the opening of the Winter Olympics, a few dozen COVID-19 cases in Beijing have prompted authorities to test millions of people in the capital and extend that to anyone buying cold medicine. The tough new measures came even as the city...
Jan 25 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. MONEY MARKETS BOWING TO PRESSURE (0945 GMT) Interest rate betting markets have been broadly impervious to the stock market selloff in recent days...
TOKYO — (AP) — European stocks opened higher Tuesday after a day of steep losses in Asia as markets waited to hear from Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell after a two-day policy meeting that ends Wednesday. The possibility of conflict between Russia and Ukraine and concern over coronavirus...
Jan 25 (Reuters) - Emerging market shares fell sharply for a third straight session on Tuesday as the threat of Russia-Ukraine military conflict and wariness over U.S. monetary policy weighed on sentiment. Equity markets in Turkey (.XU100), Hungary (.BUX) and Romania (.BETI) fell between 0.2% and 2.9% in volatile trade...
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell sharply on Monday as investors anticipated inflation-fighting measures from the Federal Reserve and fretted over the possibility of conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The stock market extended its three-week decline and put the benchmark S&P 500 on track for a so-called correction —...
European stocks finished higher on Thursday lifted by a bounce on Wall Street even as investors fretted about inflationary pressures. Also helping investor sentiment, according to some analysts in the City, overnight the People's Bank of China cut its one and five-year prime lending rates. The Chinese one-year loan prime...
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Asian share markets broke a five-day slide, pushing higher on Thursday as China underscored its diverging monetary and economic picture by cutting benchmark mortgage rates. The rise was set to continue in Europe, where strong earnings helped to support gains a day earlier. In early deals,...
South Korea long maintained "strategic ambiguity" in its relations with China and with the US. But that era is over, with the Moon Jae-in government quietly but surely siding with Washington. But while it is siding with the US in most areas, it is not about to cut all ties...
(Jan 13): Emerging Asia's currencies and stocks broadly gained on Thursday as the safe-haven US dollar slumped to a two-month low after US inflation data met market expectations and was deemed unlikely to change the Federal Reserve's policy tightening timeline. The Thai baht, South Korea's won and the Indonesian rupiah...
BEIJING -- Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher on Wednesday after Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell said monetary policy would return to normal and interest rates might be raised earlier than planned. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced. Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.9% after Powell...
Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned on Thursday that the United States would “pay an unbearable price” for its actions toward Taiwan’s self-rule. Human rights, trade, and technological competition have become major flashpoints in China-US relations in the last few years. Chinese officials have stated that they will...
