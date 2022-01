The D.C. Council is now considering at least six separate bills that would amend its rent control law. Among those six, Bill 23-873, the Rent Stabilization Program Reform and Expansion Amendment Act of 2020, which is based on the various policy proposals from the “Reclaim Rent Control” platform, proposes the most comprehensive and sweeping changes to the District’s rent control laws, including the universe of eligible units, calculation and timing of rent increases including, and various petition processes providers use to raise rents in order to make improvements to their buildings.

