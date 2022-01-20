Voting bill push collapses as Democrats Manchin, Sinema side with Republicans against changing Senate rules

A progressive US congressman from New York was arrested in the US Capitol on Thursday as voting rights advocates staged their second demonstration in the building within just a few days.The congressman, Rep Jamaal Bowman, was arrested alongside activists from UN-PAC, a student-led group that has led hunger strikes with dozens of supporters to persuade senators to pass voting rights legislation.His spokesman and UN-PAC staff confirmed his arrest on Thursday.“Today, Congressman Jamaal Bowman joined a voting rights non-violent direct action at the North Barricade of the U.S. Capitol Building and was arrested by the U.S. Capitol Police,” Mr Bowman’s spokesman...

