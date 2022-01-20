ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Voting bill push collapses as Democrats Manchin, Sinema side with Republicans against changing Senate rules

By Associated Press
spectrumlocalnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Voting bill push collapses as Democrats...

spectrumlocalnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Biden can't let Manchin and Sinema block voting rights act without consequences

Two Democratic senators, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, made a choice Wednesday night to side with the 50 Senate Republicans to block changes to the Senate’s filibuster rule and, thus, prevent Democrats from passing voting rights legislation. What happened on the Senate floor was more than just a vote on a Senate rule; Manchin and Sinema chose to preserve the filibuster over preserving our democracy.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Republicans#Ap#The Associated Press
The Independent

Democratic congressman arrested with voting rights protesters after Senate demonstration

A progressive US congressman from New York was arrested in the US Capitol on Thursday as voting rights advocates staged their second demonstration in the building within just a few days.The congressman, Rep Jamaal Bowman, was arrested alongside activists from UN-PAC, a student-led group that has led hunger strikes with dozens of supporters to persuade senators to pass voting rights legislation.His spokesman and UN-PAC staff confirmed his arrest on Thursday.“Today, Congressman Jamaal Bowman joined a voting rights non-violent direct action at the North Barricade of the U.S. Capitol Building and was arrested by the U.S. Capitol Police,” Mr Bowman’s spokesman...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Arizona Democratic Party formally censures Sinema

WASHINGTON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The executive committee of the Arizona Democratic Party (ADP) formally censured U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema over her vote against changing rules in the chamber to steer through voting rights legislation, the state party said on Saturday. Sinema was one of two Democratic senators who joined...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party

Comments / 0

Community Policy