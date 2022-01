A man loaded a 70-inch Samsung TV onto a shopping cart and attempted to return it for money during the same shopping trip at Walmart Jan. 13. According to the store’s loss prevention personnel, after the man was refused the return, he continued shopping other departments. He loaded a sewing machine and an air fryer onto his cart before pushing it out the door without paying for the merchandise.

BAINBRIDGE, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO